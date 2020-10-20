Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: Maxwell into his last over and has done a decent job. Now he will look to finish off well. Pant has been quiet, which is against his natural game. Both the players are working singles against Maxwell. Pant’s patience is over as he looks to clear the ground only to find the fielder, he is out. DC: 107/3 in 14 overs

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: Huge appeal by Bishnoi against Dhawan, but the umpire turns it down as he southpaw takes a single. It seems like the duo in the middle will soon look to change gears. As we told you, Dhawan smokes it for a six. Dhawan picks up a couple. DC: 104/2 in 13 overs

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: Maxwell with his third, this is clever from Rahul, he senses an opportunity to get done with the Aussies spell as Pant is new. Maxwell is doing a decent job as he rushes through his over. DC: 94/2 in 12 overs

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: Bishnoi into the attack and he drags it short, Pant gleefully smashes it for four. Pant is looking watchful and he should look to get set and get going. Bishnoi doing a good job. He knows Pant wants to attack and hence he is coming up with variations. DC: 89/2 in 11 overs

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: Interesting to see how Pant goes about it as Rahul gets Maxwell back in the attack. Dhawan picks another boundary as Maxwell strays on his legs. Wickets falling around Dhawan does not seem to affect him. DC: 82/2 in 10 overs

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: Murugan Ashwin continues, Dhawan picks a boundary of the first ball as Dhawan brings up his fifty in 28 balls. Iyer dismissed as Rahul takes a sharp catch down the legs as Iyer looked to glance one on his hips. DC: 74/2 in 9 overs

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: Iyer and Dhawan are playing brilliantly and now from a Capitals point of view they would like to consolidate in the middle phase of the game. Dhawan clips it for a boundary. He has been on fire. DC: 68/1 in 8 overs

    LIVE | Punjab vs Delhi, IPL 2020, Match 38, Dubai: So after the end of the Powerplay, KL Rahul brings back spin in Murugan Ashwin. He starts well with Delhi adding five singles to their total from the over. Dhawan has moved to 37 off 22 now and batting alongside him is captain Shreyas Iyer on 12*. DC 58/1 in 6 overs

Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday and it promises to be a cracker. Punjab will go into the match with new-found confidence after their Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 39

While Punjab hopes they can continue their winning momentum, the Capitals would like to take another step closer to the Playoffs. They have Shikhar Dhawan – who slammed his maiden IPL century in the last game – in top form and would hope for another gem from the left-handed opener. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

KXIP vs DC SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran SinghBench, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma