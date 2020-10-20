Live Updates

    Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada

    Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
    Delhi win the toss and opt to bat first.

    Punjab has won back to back games coming into this clash, they have toppled two big teams and they would now like to upset another big side and get their campaign on track

    KL Rahul – who retains the Orange Cap- will once again hold the key for Punjab and he will be up against Purple Cap – Kagiso Rabada – what a mouthwatering prospect awaits fans.

    Punjab will be under pressure with the playoffs nearing, they will also hope Gayle brings his magic to Dubai and fires.

    Shami in red-hot form up against experienced Shikhar Dhawan – who is fresh of a century – will be a contest to watch out for.

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC

Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday and it promises to be a cracker. Punjab will go into the match with new-found confidence after their Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Also Read - KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 38 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Tuesday October 20

While Punjab hopes they can continue their winning momentum, the Capitals would like to take another step closer to the Playoffs. They have Shikhar Dhawan – who slammed his maiden IPL century in the last game – in top form and would hope for another gem from the left-handed opener. Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

KXIP vs DC SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran SinghBench, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Slammed For 'Spark' Missing in Youngsters Comment, Srikkanth Calls His Talk of Process 'Meaningless'

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma