Live Updates

  • 10:08 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Pooran, like Gayle, has smashed Deshpande for a six and he is looking in good touch early on. Deshpande has been under the pump today. Off the inside edge, past Pant, for a boundary. Deshpande goes short, Pooran pulls him for a boundary. KXIP: 87/3 in 9 overs

  • 10:03 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Pooran cuts Ashwin beautifully for a boundary to put the offie off his plans straightaway. Punjab needs a heroic stand from the players in the middle. The bowling line up of the Capitals has been among the best this season. KXIP: 71/3 in 8 overs

  • 10:01 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Maxwell and Pooran have a task on their hands. They need to take the game deep and hope for a miracle. Punjab have lost too many wickets early on in the game and the runout of Maynk was unecessary. Punjab is reeling and the hopes rest on the overseas pair in the middle. KXIP: 62/3 in 7 overs

  • 9:51 PM IST

    Ashwin into the attack and Gayle hits him down the ground. Ashwin gets Gayle.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Gayle cuts Tushar Deshpande for a boundary. It was short, Gayle punched it off the backfoot and found the gap to his liking. Gayle clips it off the hips for consecutive boundaries. Deshpande under pressure and this time it is the brute power of Gayle that helps him pick a six. Four this time. Six now, Gayle is on a roll. KXIP: 49/1 in 5 overs

  • 9:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Sams in with his second over. He has a slip in place for Gayle, this is a bold move. Gayle is getting his eye in, taking his time. Sams is getting the ball to come back in against Mayank. KXIP: 24/1 in 4 overs

  • 9:37 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Gayle is in and this is a big moment in the match. Gayle’s approach would be something that would be interesting to see. Mayank should look to anchor now that Rahul is out. KXIP: 19/1 in 3 overs

  • 9:34 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Surprise, surprise, Axar Patel into the attack. Rahul cuts him for a classy boundary. Rahul out.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: The two Punjab openers will probably assess conditions before they look to press on the accelerator. Rabada with the second over. Orange Cap vs Purple Cap. Rabada would hope for early wickets here with pace. DC: 13/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:28 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC: Sams is on IPL debut and he has got the new ball. He will be bowling to the batsmen of the tournament – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – this would be exciting to see the Punjab openers approach. Rahul hits a six off a free-hit to get started. KXIP: 8/0 in 1 over

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC

Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday and it promises to be a cracker. Punjab will go into the match with new-found confidence after their Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Creates History, Becomes First Batsman to Hit Two Straight IPL Centuries

While Punjab hopes they can continue their winning momentum, the Capitals would like to take another step closer to the Playoffs. They have Shikhar Dhawan – who slammed his maiden IPL century in the last game – in top form and would hope for another gem from the left-handed opener. Also Read - KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 39 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST Wednesday, October 21

KXIP vs DC SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran SinghBench, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB in Abu Dhabi: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 39

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma