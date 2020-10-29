

















Load More

CSK vs KKR 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 49 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 49 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. Varun Chakravarthy removes CSK captain MS Dhoni for 1 as Kolkata Knight Riders hurt Chennai Super Kings in match 49 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Ruturaj Gaikwad slams consecutive half-centuries to keep Chennai Super Kings ticking in 173 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 49 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: MS Dhoni wins TOSS as Chennai Super Kings opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. You can also live cricket blog of match 49 of IPL 2020 between CSK vs KKR from Dubai here. See the latest CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and CSK vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KXIP vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 50 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

Already out of playoffs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday. KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride. A possibility remains that multiple teams will end up on either 16 or 14 points and a comprehensive victory at this stage of the tournament, will bring the superior net run-rate into equation when the play-off spots are decided. Also Read - KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 50 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, CSK 140/4 in 17.2 overs vs KKR (172/5) in Dubai

It won’t get too easy for KKR against CSK, who handed an eight-wicket thrashing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing. KKR’s unsettled batting order is a point of concern for Eoin Morgan, who would hope that former skipper Dinesh Karthik produces his A game when it matters most. Nitish Rana, who shone in the win over Delhi Capitals came a cropper in the subsequent loss to Kings XI Punjab. If the top-order fires, KKR will be better served as inconsistency has hurt the team in the course of the season as has the constant chopping and changing. The bowlers have done a good job so far, with Tamil Nadu’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy being impressive and earning a spot in the Indian side. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR Match Prediction, Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 49

CSK, meanwhile, have been experimenting in their previous two games, handing chances to their bench-warmers. Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form in their previous match and anchored the CSK innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their bowling was clinical against RCB as they kept the in-form batters under check. Barring Monu Kumar, who made his debut for CSK on Sunday, the other CSK bowlers — Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Mitchell Santner were economical besides getting wickets at regular intervals. They would hope to start from where they left against RCB. The last time the two sides faced each other, KKR had emerged victorious by 10 runs.

CSK vs KKR SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.