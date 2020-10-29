Live Updates

  • 11:59 PM IST

    A star is born for CSK – Ruturaj Gaikwad!

  • 11:58 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad, 72 runs from 53 balls, is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. Back-to-back MoM for him. States that he is very happy that both the awards have come in winning situations for the team. He backed himself confidently again in this match. Adds that his skipper’s words helped him beat COVID. On whether he works hard in the gym, Gaikwad smiles and says yes and cheekily adds that he has six-pack abs as well.

  • 11:57 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online CSK vs KKR 2020 Scorecard: MS Dhoni, the victorious CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SKIPPER, is all smiles. Starts off by saying that it is one game where it all went in their favour. Praises his boys for finishing it well. Adds that Jadeja has been really well this season, looking to finish the games in the side’s favour. Adds that Jadeja plays well through the point region. On whether Chennai is looking at the future, Dhoni says yes. They are giving time to the youngsters and want to see how they play. States that Gaikwad’s case early on was unfortunate because he got COVID and had to isolate himself and then later come to the training after getting clear. Says that sometimes it becomes difficult for the management to judge where a player stands. On Gaikwad further, Dhoni states that Ruturaj had gotten out to the first ball he faced in his debut. Would be wrong to judge him solely on that and hence they observed him closely in the nets.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Mumbai became the first team to qualify for playoffs!

  • 11:31 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Ravindra Jadeja is caught for a quick chat. Says that he was hitting the ball well in the nets so all he was thinking about doing it in the game. Says that he along with Curran wanted to just go after the bowlers in the last 2 overs. Tells that he was trying to keep his shape and back his strength. Says that if he got anything in his arc, he knew he can hit six. Adds that when you play good cricket and win games for the team, it is always a happy feeling.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online CSK vs KKR 2020 Scorecard: Eoin Morgan – Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, says that they played really well in this game. Feels that dew came after 8th over and it made things difficult for them. Says that Chennai played really well on the day. Says that with one game left, they will look to win the game. Feels that they thought that the total was a pretty good one but adds that the conditions changed a touch. Praises Rana for his superb knock. Talks highly of the performance of the spinners and adds that one is a world-class bowler while the other one is going to play for India. Feels that faulting any bowlers would be wrong. Says that Nagarkoti is a young bowler and he will take it on the chin and learn from it. Ends by saying that he is looking forward to the game against Rajasthan.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Streaming: What a fantastic way to finish, by Jadeja. First back-to-back wins for Chennai in this edition. They seem to have found their form but too late. Nonetheless, they would be pleased with the way they are closing their campaign. Chennai’s win means Mumbai become the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. Oooh… One arch-rival helping the other! Chasing 173 for a victory, Chennai got off to a sluggish start. They lost Watson in the 8th over and then their scoring rate upped considerably, courtesy Gaikwad and Rayudu. The latter though went for one too many and fell after making a good 38. Dhoni followed shortly but Gaikwad continued strongly. Eventually, after a good 72, he too fell, attempting a cheeky shot. It was getting a bit tight towards the end but Jadeja finished things off well in Chennai’s favour, an unbeaten 31 from 11 balls for him.

  • 11:19 PM IST

    Sir Jadeja rises to the occasion for Chennai Super Kings!

  • 11:16 PM IST

    CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: SIX! BANG! Ravindra Jadeja, you star. Back-to-back sixes to seal the deal. A length ball, yes, the pressure gets big on Kamlesh. He ends up bowling one in the slot for Jadeja. He smokes it over wide long-on for a biggie. Chennai Super Kings (178/4) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (172/5) by 6 wickets | Gaikwad 72, Jadeja 31*, Chakravarthy 2/20

  • 11:15 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Streaming: SIX! Take that, says Ravindra Jadeja. Scores level. Nagarkoti misses his mark, it is in the slot for Jadeja He pumps it way over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. Nerves on both sides now. Dot or wicket for the tie and Super Over. A single or more for Chennai’s win. CSK 172/4 in 19.5 overs vs KKR (172/5)

CSK vs KKR 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 49 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 49 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. Ravindra Jadeja’s 11 ball cameo of 31 power Chennai Super Kings to brilliant 6-wicket win versus Kolkata Knight Riders in match 49 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Varun Chakravarthy removes CSK captain MS Dhoni for 1 as Kolkata Knight Riders hurt Chennai Super Kings in Dubai. Ruturaj Gaikwad slams consecutive half-centuries to keep Chennai Super Kings ticking in 173 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 49 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: MS Dhoni wins TOSS as Chennai Super Kings opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. You can also live cricket blog of match 49 of IPL 2020 between CSK vs KKR from Dubai here. See the latest CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score and Updates, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score and CSK vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Become First Team to Qualify For Playoffs After Chennai Super Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Already out of playoffs reckoning, a relaxed Chennai Super Kings are ready to play party-poopers with an aim to foil Kolkata Knight Riders’ desperate bid for a victory in an Indian Premier League game on Thursday. KKR with 12 points from 12 games would like to win the next two encounters to ensure a smooth passage while CSK, currently at the bottom of the eight-team table, are only playing for pride. A possibility remains that multiple teams will end up on either 16 or 14 points and a comprehensive victory at this stage of the tournament, will bring the superior net run-rate into equation when the play-off spots are decided. Also Read - KXIP vs RR 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 50 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, CSK 163/4 in 19 overs vs KKR (172/5) in Dubai

It won’t get too easy for KKR against CSK, who handed an eight-wicket thrashing to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing. KKR’s unsettled batting order is a point of concern for Eoin Morgan, who would hope that former skipper Dinesh Karthik produces his A game when it matters most. Nitish Rana, who shone in the win over Delhi Capitals came a cropper in the subsequent loss to Kings XI Punjab. If the top-order fires, KKR will be better served as inconsistency has hurt the team in the course of the season as has the constant chopping and changing. The bowlers have done a good job so far, with Tamil Nadu’s mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy being impressive and earning a spot in the Indian side. Also Read - KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 50 at Shiekh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 30 Friday

CSK, meanwhile, have been experimenting in their previous two games, handing chances to their bench-warmers. Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form in their previous match and anchored the CSK innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their bowling was clinical against RCB as they kept the in-form batters under check. Barring Monu Kumar, who made his debut for CSK on Sunday, the other CSK bowlers — Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran and Mitchell Santner were economical besides getting wickets at regular intervals. They would hope to start from where they left against RCB. The last time the two sides faced each other, KKR had emerged victorious by 10 runs.

CSK vs KKR SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk/C), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.