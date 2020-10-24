Live Updates

  • 5:50 PM IST

    IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Live Updates: KKR captain Eoin Morgan brings Kamlesh Nagarkoti into the attack. And DC captain Shreyas Iyer pounces on his error to score back-to-back boundaries and eases the pressure. The first one came off a delivery that was drifting towards leg and Iyer sent it to deep square leg region for a four. And then Iyer makes adjustment to move across and clip the next delivery away to deep backward square leg region for a four. Those were the onky two scoring shots of the over. DC 21/2 in 4 overs, chasing 195

  • 5:46 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Cricket Score: End of another excellent over from Pat Cummins. He got his team the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and allowed just one run in it. DC 13/2 in 3 overs, chasing 195

  • 5:44 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Cricket Score: OUT! That’s a big blow to Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan has been bowled by Pat Cummins for 6. No third century for the DC opener. This one went away a bit after pitching and beats the outside edge to uproot the off-stump. Cummins is ecstatic. DC 13/2 in 2.3 overs, chasing 195

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Cricket Score: Prasidh Krishna teams up with Cummins from the other end. Four singles off his first five deliveries before the in-form Dhawan steps out and sends the ball over infield for his first four. Eight runs from the over. DC 12/1, chasing 195

  • 5:35 PM IST

    IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Live Updates: End of a successful first over from Pat Cummins. A wicket off the first ball that forced Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer to the middle in the very first over. Iyer though opened his account with a four off the first ball faced. DC 4/1 in 1 Over, Chasing 195

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Cricket Score: WICKET! That’s out. Rahane has been given lbw off the very first delivery of the chase. A dream start for Cummins and KKR. Rahane stays rooted to the crease as the ball shapes in after pitching. Hits him on the pad right in front of the stumps. Rahane walks back for a first-ball duck. DC 0/1 in 0.1 Over, chasing 195

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Right then, this should be an interesting chase. Delhi have a new opener in Ajinkya Rahane and partnering him will be the man who created history in his last innings by becoming the first batsman in IPL history to hit back-to-back centuries. Right-arm fast Pat Cummins has the new ball. Delhi need 195 runs to win.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Cricket Score: An eventful end to an eventful innings. Kolkata have posted a huge 194/6 after Nitish Rana (81) and Sunil Narine (64) ran riot in Abu Dhabi. The final over, bowled by Marcus Stoinis, began with a couple and back-to-back fours to Marcus Stoinis. And then Rana went for a big hit but ended up being caught by Tushar Deshpande. Off the final deliver, Eoin Morgan went the aerial route but was caught at short fine leg for 17 off 9.

  • 5:09 PM IST

    IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Live Updates: The over was turning out to be a good one for Kagiso Rabada and Delhi Capitals. However, the South African pacer then bowled a full toss and Eoin Morgan launched it high over the bowler’s head and over the boundary for a maximum. And off the final, he pierced the gap between short third man and point fielder for a four. 14 runs from the over. KKR 184/4 in 19 overs.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Live Cricket Score: Anrich Nortje finishes his spell after conceding two fours – one to Eoin Morgan and the second to Nitish Ranan. Nine runs came in the over. His figures: 4-0-27-2. KKR 170/4 in 18 overs

DC 13/2 in 3 Overs vs KKR 194/6 | IPL 2020 KKR vs DC Live Cricket Score 2020, Match 42

Hello folks! IPL weekend is here and what does that mean? Double-header! In the first match of the day, Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals and we will be bringing you all the latest updates from what is expected to be an exciting contest. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday October 24

For Delhi, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form but even his record-setting hundred was not enough to save the side from a defeat against Kings XI Punjab for lack of contribution from other batters. Young Prithvi Shaw needs to bat with more responsibility at the top since Dhawan may not be able to rescue the side all the time. Shaw’s last four innings have included two ducks. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjabvs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

Skipper Shreyas Iyer too has not been hitting the ball as fluently as he was before suffering a side strain. Rishabh Pant, who made a comeback from injury against Punjab, too has not yet set the stage on fire. Iyer and Pant, along with Marcus Stoinis, form the backbone of Capitals’ middle order. They are vital cogs in DC’s wheels and need to do more than just making good starts. Also Read - IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH in Dubai: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For Match 43

Pacer Anrich Nortze, who has been instrumental in Capitals’ superb run thus far along with his South African compatriot Kagiso Rabada, had a niggle and missed the last match against Punjab. If he comes back, it will add sting to DC’s attack. If he plays, Australian pacer Daniel Sams will have to make way for him.

KKR are heading into the contest after an embarrassing batting performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Blown away by Mohammed Siraj’s furious spell, KKR managed just 84 runs on the board. It certainly was a confidence-crushing defeat and KKR need to regroup quickly.

Sitting at fourth place in the table with 10 points, they would be desperate to increase their tally to stay alive in the play-offs race. Even the change in captaincy has not instilled much confidence in the side. The performance of pacer Lockie Ferguson has been the only bright spot for them amid the disappointment of Andre Russell’s poor run. Russell missed out on the last match due to an injury and it will be interesting to see if the team management reposes faith in him, if he is fit.

KKR vs DC Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.