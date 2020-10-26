Live Updates

  • 11:11 PM IST

    The Kolkata bowling began brilliantly! Their bowlers kept it tight initially. Wickets is what they needed but that did not come. They did get Rahul but had no answers to the Gayle-Mandeep partnership. To be honest the bowlers can’t be blamed. It was a poor batting effort from Kolkata and 150 was never going to be easy to defend on a wicket which was good to bat on and boundaries which are quite short.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs KXIP 2020 Scorecard: A very convincing win for Kings XI Punjab to make it 5 in 5! To be honest this total was always under par and it proved to be at least 30 runs short from being a competitive total. Rahul and Mandeep started things off slowly but that was fine when you are chasing 150. Rahul departed but then Gayle walked out and took the game by its scruff. He attacked the spinners who were managing to keep it tight till then and his innings not only released the pressure but got Mandeep going too. In the end, the two added a 100-run stand with both scoring half tons. Gayle did fall towards the end but Mandeep and Pooran ensured there were no more wickets to fall and took their side over the line.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    Punjab romp to an easy win vs Kolkata!

  • 11:00 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Here’s the winning run! Shortish and around the middle from Ferguson, Nicholas Pooran hops and drops it towards the leg side and takes a single. Kings XI Punjab (150/2 in 18.5 overs) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (149/9) by 8 wickets. Mandeep 66*, Gayle 51

  • 10:55 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live: OUT! TAKEN! Lockie Ferguson removes Chris Gayle for 51. Gayle gone but he has done his job. A slower bouncer from Ferguson, Gayle first wants to leave it alone but at the last moment tries to run it down to thrid man. He knows the fielder is inside the ring. However, the ball hits the upper part of the bat and lobs towards short third man. KXIP 147/2 in 18.1 overs vs KKR (149/9)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs KXIP 2020 Scorecard: SIX! BOOM! What a shot! Mandeep at his best, what an innings this has been from him – 11 from the over. Pat Cummins misses the yorker, by just but it is good enough for Mandeep. He gets under it and powers it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Kings XI Punjab 147/1 in 18 overs, need 3 runs to win vs Kolkata Knight Riders (149/9)

  • 10:52 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! Top shot! Full and wide outside off from Krishna, Mandeep Singh slams it over extra cover and finds the fence. KXIP 141/1 in 17.4 overs vs KKR (149/9)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    Universe Boss sails in Sharjah!

  • 10:47 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs KXIP 2020 Scorecard: FIFTY FOR CHRIS GAYLE! 2nd in IPL 2020 for the Universe Boss! Full and outside off from Ferguson, Gayle looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards the keeper who fumbles. The ball goes behind and they take a single. 25-ball half-century for Gayle. Earlier he hit Ferguson for a maximum on the second ball. BANG! Gayle wants to finish it off quickly. Punjab 132/1 in 16.3 overs vs Kolkata (149/9)

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Not from the middle but Chris Gayle won’t mind. Short and around off from Ferguson, Gayle looks to pull but gets a top edge that flies over short fine leg for a boundary. Kings XI 127/1 in 16.1 overs vs KKR (149/9)

KKR vs KXIP 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 46 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 46 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live a cricket blog of match 46 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs KXIP from Sharjah here. Varun Chakravarthy picks up the big wicket of Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul for 28 to dent their 150 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 46 of IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Shubman Gill’s solid half-century and captain Eoin Morgan’s 40-run cameo propel Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/9 in 20 overs vs Kings XI Punjab in match 46 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in one over to put Kings XI Punjab on top vs Kolkata Knight Riders. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest KKR vs KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and KKR vs KXIP IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Dinesh Karthik Gets Trolled After Another Failure

Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL clash on Monday. Punjab are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while Kolkata are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points. A win for Kings XI will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for Knight Riders will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances. Also Read - KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, KXIP (150/2 in 18.5 overs) Beat KKR (149/9) by 8 Wickets in Sharjah

With the race to playoffs heating up, both sides know the value of a win on Monday. KXIP had roared back to form, snapping their five-match losing streak with a win over third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then the KL Rahul-led side has not looked back, defeating the top two sides in the tournament — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — besides Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they must also win their remaining matches for a shot at the playoffs. KXIP’s bowling has been their weakest link. Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs. KKR will also be all fired up after their comprehensive win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going. After the embarrassing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the two-time champions did well to regroup and inflict a 59-run defeat on the Capitals, who occupy the second spot in the points table. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP in Sharjah: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Sharjah Weather Forecast For Match 46

Promoted to open the innings, Nitish Rana revelled in his new role and smashed a whirlwind 81 while sharing a game-changing 115-run stand with Sunil Narine (64). Leg- spinner Varun Chakravarthy then tore apart the DC middle-order with a five-wicket haul.

KKR vs KXIP SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.