Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 46 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 26 at 7.30 PM IST. Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL clash.

Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL clash on Monday. Punjab are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while Kolkata are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points. A win for Kings XI will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for Knight Riders will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP in Sharjah: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Sharjah Weather Forecast For Match 46

With the race to playoffs heating up, both sides know the value of a win on Monday. KXIP had roared back to form, snapping their five-match losing streak with a win over third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then the KL Rahul-led side has not looked back, defeating the top two sides in the tournament — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — besides Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they must also win their remaining matches for a shot at the playoffs. KXIP’s bowling has been their weakest link. Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs. KKR will also be all fired up after their comprehensive win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going. After the embarrassing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the two-time champions did well to regroup and inflict a 59-run defeat on the Capitals, who occupy the second spot in the points table. Also Read - KXIP Have Been Brilliantly Led by KL Rahul, he Has Grown Into The Captaincy Role: Sunil Gavaskar

Promoted to open the innings, Nitish Rana revelled in his new role and smashed a whirlwind 81 while sharing a game-changing 115-run stand with Sunil Narine (64). Leg- spinner Varun Chakravarthy then tore apart the DC middle-order with a five-wicket haul.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.