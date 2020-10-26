Live Updates

  • 9:45 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! Powered! Full and on middle from Prasidh Krishna, Lokesh Rahul picks it up and deposits it towards the wide long- on fence for a boundary. Didn’t get all of it but it goes to the fence. Kings XI Punjab 15/0 in 3.1 overs, need 135 runs to win vs Kolkata Knight Riders (149/9)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs KXIP 2020 Scorecard: Good length and around off from Krishna, Mandeep looks to run it down to the third man but gets a bottom edge to his right. Wants a single but Rahul sends him back. KXIP 7/0 in 1.5 overs vs KKR (149/9)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live: MISFIELD AND FOUR! Poor from Prasidh. A short ball outside off from Pat Cummins, KL Rahul pushes it uppishly towards the third man where the fielder allows the ball to go through. Punjab 4/0 in 0.3 overs vs Kolkata (149/9)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: We are back for the run chase! Eoin Morgan has got his men near the ropes in a huddle. He is giving some tips before the fielders can take their respective positions in the field. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh are the openers for Kings XI Punjab. Pat Cummins will take the new ball for Kolkata Knight Riders. Here we go…

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Kings XI Punjab bowlers have done their job and they would surely expect their batters to do theirs. The Kolkata bowlers have their task cut out on a ground which is quite small and on a wicket which looks good. They will need wickets or it seems impossible for them to defend it. Punjab on the other hand will know, one partnership is all they need. If they bat sensibly, they will get to the target. Join us in a bit for the chase.

  • 9:28 PM IST

    Shubman’s knock propels Kolkata to 149/9!

  • 9:22 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live: Murugan Ashwin is caught for a quick chat! On asked if there was turn on offer, Ashwin says that it wasn't turning at the start and feels they might have to go really hard in the first 10 overs. Says that the wrong 'un is coming off well. Tells that bowling full is not a good idea on this wicket.

  • 9:20 PM IST
    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs KXIP 2020 Scorecard: A very good bowling effort from Kings XI Punjab comes to an end! They had three within the first two overs courtesy Mohammed Shami and Glenn Maxwell. Morgan and Gill then counter-attacked and blasted an 81-run stand which got Kolkata back in the game. Punjab though knew it was just a matter of one wicket before they could gain control of the game once again and that is exactly what happened. Bishnoi got Morgan and then the two leggies squeezed the runs and also picked up wickets. Gill was stranded at one end as he was not getting a lot of strike, he too perished when he tried to up the ante after his fifty. Ferguson did play a good cameo but one still feels that Kolkata are well under par.
  • 9:19 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! TIMBER! Too full and straight. Chris Jordan removes Varun Chakravarthy for 2. Chakravarthy moves inside the crease and tries to scoop it over the keeper but misses. The ball though hits the target and the zing bails light up. Jordan gets his second of the night. Kolkata Knight Riders 149/9 in 20 overs vs Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah | Gill 57, Shami 3/35, Bishnoi 2/20

  • 9:12 PM IST

    KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Shami removes Shubman Gill for 57. Gill holes out! Shami gets his third of the night. A low full toss on middle and leg, Gill looks to flick it over the deep mid-wicket fence but it goes straight to the fielder there. Pooran is the man and he makes no mistake. A fine knock from Gill comes to an end. Kolkata 137/8 in 18.3 overs vs Punjab

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 46 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Shubman Gill's solid half-century and captain Eoin Morgan's 40-run cameo propel Kolkata Knight Riders to 149/9 in 20 overs vs Kings XI Punjab in match 46 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in one over to put Kings XI Punjab on top vs Kolkata Knight Riders. TOSS – KL Rahul wins Toss as Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Belatedly getting into the groove with four wins on the trot, Kings XI Punjab will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders in a mid-table IPL clash on Monday. Punjab are placed fifth on the points table having won five games from 11 outings, while Kolkata are a notch better, occupying the fourth spot with 12 points. A win for Kings XI will elevate them to the top four, while a victory for Knight Riders will take them to 14 points, the same as the top three teams in the contest, strengthening their playoff chances. Also Read - KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, KXIP 15/0 in 3.1 overs vs KKR (149/9) in Sharjah

With the race to playoffs heating up, both sides know the value of a win on Monday. KXIP had roared back to form, snapping their five-match losing streak with a win over third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then the KL Rahul-led side has not looked back, defeating the top two sides in the tournament — Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals — besides Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they must also win their remaining matches for a shot at the playoffs. KXIP’s bowling has been their weakest link. Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs. KKR will also be all fired up after their comprehensive win over the formidable Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going. After the embarrassing eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the two-time champions did well to regroup and inflict a 59-run defeat on the Capitals, who occupy the second spot in the points table. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP in Sharjah: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Sharjah Weather Forecast For Match 46

Promoted to open the innings, Nitish Rana revelled in his new role and smashed a whirlwind 81 while sharing a game-changing 115-run stand with Sunil Narine (64). Leg- spinner Varun Chakravarthy then tore apart the DC middle-order with a five-wicket haul.

KKR vs KXIP SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.