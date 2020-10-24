

















Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 43 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 43 of IPL 2020 between KXIP vs SRH from Dubai here. See the latest KXIP vs SRH, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up three wickets each as Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy this win, Punjab have moved to the fifth spot in eight-team IPL 2020 points table. Ravi Bishnoi removes David Warner for 35 as Kings XI Punjab hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad in 127 chase in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma pick up the two wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a brilliant bowling display to restrict Kings XI Punjab for 126/7 in 20 overs in IPL 2020 Live Score in Dubai. Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul – 27 – and Deepak Hooda to dent Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate proceedings in Dubai. Sandeep Sharma picks up the wicket of Mandeep Singh for 17 as Sunrisers Hyderabad hurt Kings XI Punjab in match 43 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – David Warner wins Toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team — Sunrisers Hyderabad — in Dubai, UAE on Saturday in a must-win IPL game for the two well-matched sides. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. Also Read - IPL 2020: KKR Captain Morgan Calls Win Over DC as Their Most Complete Performance of The Season so Far

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, KXIP (126/7) Beat SRH (114-all out) by 12 Runs in Dubai

And both teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs. It has been a terrific turnaround especially for KXIP after a slow start to the tournament. After the initial hiccups, KXIP got its campaign back on track with three consecutive wins — over mighty Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the KL Rahul-led side would be hoping to carry the winning momentum forward to break into top four. While KXIP’s batting is in the safe hands of skipper Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, the shaky form of Glenn Maxwell remains a concern. Also Read - RCB vs CSK Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing XIs, Dream11 IPL 2020: Fantasy XI Tips, Dubai Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads For Match 44

SRH too find itself in a similar position and needs to win its remaining four matches to seal a play-off berth. The side managed to keep itself in the playoff hunt with a confidence-boosting eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night after three consecutive defeats. And the David Warner-led side can’t slip a bit from hereon if it wishes to stay alive in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.