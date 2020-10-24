Live Updates

  • 11:49 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! RUN OUT! WOW! Punjab have wrapped this game up in some style! What was Khaleel thinking? He did not seem bothered to even get over the crease! On a good length around off, Ahmed taps it towards point and he jogs through for the single. The fielder there does well to grab the ball and have a shy at the bowler’s end and he does not miss. The third umpire is called into play and replays show that Ahmed is well short of his crease. Kings XI Punjab (126/7) Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (114-all out) by 12 Runs in Dubai.

  • 11:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates Online KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh removes Priyam Garg for 3. Kings Punjab are in-charge now! What a wonderful catch this is by Jordan and the bowling by Arshdeep is brilliant as well! Hard to see Hyderabad coming back into this game now! A slower back of a length ball around off, Garg lofts this one towards the long-on region but he does not time this well. Jordan does well to run in, dive and take a spectacular catch. 13 runs needed in the last 3 balls.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Sandeep Sharma gone for a duck. Sunrisers Hyderabad are falling all over the place at the moment and Sandeep was not able to deal with this and he walks back now. A slower short length ball on middle, Sandeep looks to pull but he mistimes this one and it goes towards mid-wicket and Ashwin does well to backtrack and scalp this one. Hyderabad now need 13 runs off the last 4 balls. SRH 114/8 in 19.2 overs vs KXIP (126/7)

  • 11:36 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates KXIP vs SRH Live: OUT! CAUGHT! BACK-TO-BACK WICKETS! Jordan is on a hat-trick as well! Rashid Khan was looking to go big but he finds the fielder! They needed him out there right now but he is walking back. Good length ball outside off, Rashid slashes this towards deep cover but his shot does not have enough juice in it for it to cross the ropes. He holes out to the Pooran out there and Hyderabad are in big trouble. SRH require 15 off 8 now vs KXIP

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Jordan strikes, Holder walks back!

  • 11:32 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KXIP vs SRH Live: OUT! Chris Jordan removes Jason Holder for 5. Another one falls! It is Holder this time and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in a bit of a pickle now! They have made things difficult for themselves now. On a good length outside off, Holder plays this slightly uppishly towards the cover region. He was looking to clear that man but he is not able to as the fielder there gobbles it up. Punjab believe now. 15 required off 9 balls. Hyderabad 112/6 in 18.3 overs vs Punjab (126/7)

  • 11:27 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! Arshdeep Singh removes Vijay Shankar for 26. It is Shankar who walks back now! Punjab needed this and they have got another important wicket! On a good length around off, Shankar stays on his back foot and looks to work this to the third man region but it kisses his outside edge and KL Rahul behind is safe as a house. Is there a twist in the tale? Hyderabad require 17 runs off 13 balls vs Punjab.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Live Cricket Updates Online KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL Live: This is nasty! The throw has directly hit Vijay Shankar on the helmet! He is down in pain and the physio rushes out.

  • 11:16 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KXIP vs SRH Live: FOUR! Vijay Shankar does not let this remain good over as he smacks a boundary on the last ball of the over! On a good length around off, Shankar lofts this one over the mid-off fielder and it crosses the ropes on a bounce. SRH 107/4 in 17 overs, need 20 to win vs KXIP (126/7)

  • 11:10 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! Chris Jordan removes Manish Pandey for 15. Punjab needed a breakthrough and that is exactly what Jordan has provided here! What a catch too in the deep! It was a moment of inspiration! On a good length around off, Pandey slams this one uppishly down the ground looking for the big one. He does not time it as well as he would have liked as the fielder runs in and times his jump to perfection and takes a wonderful catch. It seems that there is some life left in this game after all. Sunrisers Hyderabad 100/4 in 16.1 overs, need 27 runs to win vs Kings XI Punjab (126/7)

KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 43 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 43 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan picked up three wickets each as Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020. Courtesy this win, Punjab have moved to the fifth spot in eight-team IPL 2020 points table. Ravi Bishnoi removes David Warner for 35 as Kings XI Punjab hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad in 127 chase in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma pick up the two wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a brilliant bowling display to restrict Kings XI Punjab for 126/7 in 20 overs in IPL 2020 Live Score in Dubai. Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul – 27 – and Deepak Hooda to dent Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate proceedings in Dubai. Sandeep Sharma picks up the wicket of Mandeep Singh for 17 as Sunrisers Hyderabad hurt Kings XI Punjab in match 43 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – David Warner wins Toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team — Sunrisers Hyderabad — in Dubai, UAE on Saturday in a must-win IPL game for the two well-matched sides. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. Also Read - IPL 2020: KKR Captain Morgan Calls Win Over DC as Their Most Complete Performance of The Season so Far

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, KXIP (126/7) Beat SRH (114-all out) by 12 Runs in Dubai

And both teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs. It has been a terrific turnaround especially for KXIP after a slow start to the tournament. After the initial hiccups, KXIP got its campaign back on track with three consecutive wins — over mighty Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the KL Rahul-led side would be hoping to carry the winning momentum forward to break into top four. While KXIP’s batting is in the safe hands of skipper Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, the shaky form of Glenn Maxwell remains a concern. Also Read - RCB vs CSK Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing XIs, Dream11 IPL 2020: Fantasy XI Tips, Dubai Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads For Match 44

SRH too find itself in a similar position and needs to win its remaining four matches to seal a play-off berth. The side managed to keep itself in the playoff hunt with a confidence-boosting eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night after three consecutive defeats. And the David Warner-led side can’t slip a bit from hereon if it wishes to stay alive in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.