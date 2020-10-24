Live Updates

  • 8:47 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates KXIP vs SRH Live: OUT! Sandeep Sharma removes Glenn Maxwell for 12. CAUGHT! It is Warner again who has taken this catch and the Big Show does not turn up again for Punjab. He has been disappointing this season and he continues his poor form. He was looking for the big one as they were just dealing in singles until now and that will be the end of him. On a good length around off, Maxwell lofts this one towards the long on region and Warner does well to run in and take a good catch. Kings XI Punjab 85/4 in 13.5 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 8:39 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live Updates: A couple of quiet overs for Kings XI Punjab after the two quick blows. Holder and Rashid have kept a ld over Punjab’s batsmen. Full and on the pads from Holder, this is worked through mid-wicket for one. KXIP 75/3 in 12 overs vs SRH

  • 8:33 PM IST

    SRH choke KXIP with quick wickets!

  • 8:28 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! Rashid Khan removes KL Rahul for 27. That’s a massive blow for Punjab, Rashid is the man for SRH. Rashid bowls a delivery that lands on off, Rahul looks to push at it by leaning forward but the ball turns back in. It sneaks between the gap of bat and pad and hits the stumps behind. Kings XI Punjab 66/3 in 10.1 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder removes Chris Gayle for 20. Gayle has to go! He has been outfoxed by his international teammate Holder! They had done well to keep his quiet so far and he does not terror the bowlers of Hyderabad. Very well bowled and the catch is a good one as well. Punjab 66/2 in 10 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 8:21 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates KXIP vs SRH 2020: DRINKS! It has been cautious so far by Punjab! They have lost just one wicket and are in a good position at the moment. However, it is probably time for them to step on the gas as there are some good batters to come. Hyderabad on the other hand, know, they need wickets to contain this Punjab batting line-up. Kings XI Punjab 61/1 in 9 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • 8:19 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Score IPL 2020 Live Updates: Review time! A huge shout for LBW has been turned down. It seems a little high. NOT OUT! Chris Gayle survives this one! He does not seem to be picking up Rashid Khan. Flatter on middle, Gayle looks to flick this one but misses and gets hit on the pads. The players appeal but the umpire says no. Warner talks to Bairstow and takes the review. It is seen that this was pitching outside leg. A review wasted in the end.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Special wicket for Sandeep!

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 Live: SIX! Chris Gayle has joined the party! Pure power! Flatter around the middle from Rashid Khan, Gayle swivels and powers this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Kings XI 56/1 in 6.5 overs vs Sunrisers

  • 8:07 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates KXIP vs SRH 2020: FOUR! Brilliant from the Universe Boss – this will get him going. Just used the pace of the bowler. It is short and outside off. Gayle waits for it and then guides it through the backward point for a boundary. Second in the over – 10 from it. KXIP 47/1 in 6 overs vs SRH in Dubai

KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 43 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 43 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 43 of IPL 2020 between KXIP vs SRH from Dubai here. See the latest KXIP vs SRH, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Rashid Khan picks up the big wicket of Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul for 27 to dent Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate proceedings in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Sandeep Sharma picks up the wicket of Mandeep Singh for 17 as Sunrisers Hyderabad hurt Kings XI Punjab in match 43 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – David Warner wins Toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs DC, IPL 2020, Match Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Delhi Capitals by 59 Runs For Sixth Win of Season

Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team — Sunrisers Hyderabad — in Dubai, UAE on Saturday in a must-win IPL game for the two well-matched sides. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjabvs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, KXIP 87/4 in 14 overs vs SRH in Dubai

And both teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs. It has been a terrific turnaround especially for KXIP after a slow start to the tournament. After the initial hiccups, KXIP got its campaign back on track with three consecutive wins — over mighty Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the KL Rahul-led side would be hoping to carry the winning momentum forward to break into top four. While KXIP’s batting is in the safe hands of skipper Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, the shaky form of Glenn Maxwell remains a concern. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday October 24

SRH too find itself in a similar position and needs to win its remaining four matches to seal a play-off berth. The side managed to keep itself in the playoff hunt with a confidence-boosting eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night after three consecutive defeats. And the David Warner-led side can’t slip a bit from hereon if it wishes to stay alive in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.