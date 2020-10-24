Live Updates

  • 10:19 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! Ravi Bishnoi removes David Warner for 35. Warner is a goner and this is just the breakthrough that Punjab needed! Bishnoi provides the wicket for Rahul! Warner was looking very dangerous and he walks back to the hut now! Loopy ball around off, Warner looks to reverse sweep this one but he misses it and Rahul scalps this one behind and he is very excited about this. The umpire says no and Rahul goes for the review straightaway. Replays roll in and there is a spike as the ball goes by the bat. It seems like Warner has gloved this. He walks back. Hyderabad 56/1 in 6.3 overs vs Punjab (126/7)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates KXIP vs SRH Live: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. It is the sweep that comes out this time but the result is the same! Loopy around the middle from M Ashwin, Bairstow sweeps this one towards the deep square leg region for another boundary. 50 runs up for Hyderabad. SRH 52/0 in 5.3 overs vs KXIP (126/7)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    Sunrisers in cruise mode at the moment!

  • 10:06 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Thrashed away, 10 runs from the over. David Warner is looking in mood today. SRH captain is really picking the length early here. It is short again and on the middle, Warner clears his front leg again and pulls it through mid-wicket. No chance of stopping that. Sunrisers 44/0 in 5 overs vs Kings XI (126/7)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL Live: EDGY FOUR! Lucky for Bairstow! Googly around off from Murugan Ashwin, spinning into the right-hander, he looks to work this to the off side but it takes the outside edge and goes between keeper and slip and into the third man region for a boundary. SRH 34/0 in 3.4 overs vs KXIP (126/7)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates KXIP vs SRH Live: FOUR! Mohammed Shami ends the over with a poor delivery and he is punished! A low full toss around leg from Shami, Bairstow works his wrists and flicks this one to the deep square leg fence for a boundary. Hyderabad are cruising along. Hyderabad 29/0 in 2.5 overs vs Punjab (126/7)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: SIX! David Warner is looking very good so far! That’s his second six of the innings. On a good length around off from Arshdeep Singh, David Warner pulls this one over the deep square leg region for a maximum. It goes into the middle tier of the stands. Sunrisers Hyderabad 21/0 in 1.5 overs vs Kings XI Punjab (126/7)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL Live: Back of a length ball around leg from Shami, Warner tucks this to the deep square leg region for a couple. The running has been brilliant so far by these two. A good start by Hyderabad, They collect 11 runs off the first over. SRH 11/0 in 1 over vs KXIP (126/7)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score KXIP vs SRH Live: SIX! The lofted cover drive! Beautiful to watch and the ball goes all the way over the ropes. David Warner you beauty! It was full pitcher outside off by Shami, Warner carves it high and handsome over the extra cover fence. Hyderabad 9/0 in 0.4 overs vs Punjab (126/7)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: Welcome back for the crucial chase! KXIP players gather into a huddle. David Warner holds a very good record against KXIP and his partner, Jonny Bairstow, smashed a 55-ball 97 the last time these two sides met. Mohammed Shami to kickstart things with the ball. Here we go!

KXIP vs SRH 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 43 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team — Sunrisers Hyderabad — in Dubai, UAE on Saturday in a must-win IPL game for the two well-matched sides. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. Ravi Bishnoi removes David Warner for 35 as Kings XI Punjab hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad in 127 chase in match 43 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma pick up the two wickets each as Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a brilliant bowling display to restrict Kings XI Punjab for 126/7 in 20 overs in IPL 2020 Live Score in Dubai. Earlier, KXIP captain KL Rahul – 27 – and Deepak Hooda to dent Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad dominate proceedings in Dubai. Sandeep Sharma picks up the wicket of Mandeep Singh for 17 as Sunrisers Hyderabad hurt Kings XI Punjab in match 43 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – David Warner wins Toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team — Sunrisers Hyderabad — in Dubai, UAE on Saturday in a must-win IPL game for the two well-matched sides. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. Also Read - IPL 2020: KKR Captain Morgan Calls Win Over DC as Their Most Complete Performance of The Season so Far

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, SRH 57/1 in 7 overs KXIP (126/7) in Dubai

And both teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs. It has been a terrific turnaround especially for KXIP after a slow start to the tournament. After the initial hiccups, KXIP got its campaign back on track with three consecutive wins — over mighty Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the KL Rahul-led side would be hoping to carry the winning momentum forward to break into top four. While KXIP’s batting is in the safe hands of skipper Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, the shaky form of Glenn Maxwell remains a concern. Also Read - RCB vs CSK Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing XIs, Dream11 IPL 2020: Fantasy XI Tips, Dubai Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads For Match 44

SRH too find itself in a similar position and needs to win its remaining four matches to seal a play-off berth. The side managed to keep itself in the playoff hunt with a confidence-boosting eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night after three consecutive defeats. And the David Warner-led side can’t slip a bit from hereon if it wishes to stay alive in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.