  • 10:32 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Krunal Pandya for 10. He holes out! Another classic Chahal wicket. A nicely looped up delivery around off from Chahal. Krunal looks to go downtown but he is deceived in the air and by the lack of pace in it. He mistimes his shot and ends up hitting it straight to Chris Morris at long-off. The big South African makes no mistake. Kohli screams in joy as he knows this game is there to be won and the skipper is pumped up. Game on! Mumbai Indians 107/4 in 13.5 overs, need 58 runs to win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: FOUR! Beautiful from Suryakumar Yadav! He plays the sweep shot very well and he has shown it to Chahal first hand. Tossed up on middle and leg, Yadav sweeps it through backward square leg for a boundary.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! CRUNCHED! Another big over for Mumbai 13 from it. Supreme from Suryakumar Yadav! Length delivery around off, Yadav goes on his back foot and punches it effortlessly through covers for the third boundary off the over. Mumbai Indians 99/3 in 13 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Top shot from Suryakumar Yadav! Good length ball outside off from Dale Steyn. Suryakumar keeps his balance, uses the pace of the ball and punches it through point for a boundary. Mumbai 95/3 12.3 overs, need 70 runs to win vs Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: SIX! That is a lovely shot from Suraykumar Yadav. 13 from the over. The batter has just lofted this with fine timing and cleared the ropes too. Mumbai Indians are getting a move on here once again. MI 86/3 in 12 overs, need 79 runs to win vs RCB (164/6)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up on off from Chahal, Krunal opens the off side and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Mohammed Siraj removes Saurabh Tiwary for 5. Super catch from Padikkal and Siraj has his second. What a game Devdutt Padikkal is having. First with the bat and now a diving stunner in the field. Bangalore have their tail up and why wouldn’t they. They have continued to get wickets at regular intervals. Fuller on off, Tiwary looks to drive it through mid off but he ends up hitting it uppishly towards mid off. It looked like the ball will fall short of Padikkal there but he dives in front and takes it inches above the turf. 92 needed in 56. Mumbai Indians 73/3 in 11 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet! Another sweep and brilliantly done. It is fuller and on middle from Chahal, Surya Yadav sweeps and hits it through square leg. 10 runs from the last two balls of the over. Mumbai 70/2 in 10 overs, need 95 more to win vs Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:10 PM IST

    SIX! A welcome, welcome biggie! This was needed to break the shackles. It is tossed up on middle from Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav targets the short side of the ground with a sweep. It is not right off the middle but still goes over the mid-wicket fence. MI 66/2 in 9.3 overs vs RCB (164/6)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE: Well bowled by Washington Sundar – 6 from it! Slows it up a little and lands it on the middle, it turns away a touch. Tiwary looks to defend but it goes off the outer half towards the point. Mumbai Indians 59/2 in 9 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 Live Score, match no. 48 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 48 of IPL 2020 between MI vs RCB from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Mohammed Siraj’s double-wicket burst hurt Mumbai Indians in 165 chase, Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary depart for Mumbai. Devdutt Padikkal 74-run knock propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 164/6 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah removes RCB captain Virat Kohli for 9 as Mumbai Indians strike back to dent Bangalore’s confidence in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and MI vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Toss Coming up at 7PM IST between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha's Groin Injury Not Serious But SRH to Adopt Cautious Approach

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. While Mumbai are sitting on top of the table despite their eight-wicket hammering by Rajasthan Royals with 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB too remain on 14 following their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. A win for either side on Wednesday should be enough to take it to the playoffs. Rohit’s fitness has become a subject of unwanted attention ahead of the game. Having missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, Mumbai Indians skipper returned to the nets on Monday, a day when he was not named in the India squad for the Australia series. There is still no conclusive update on his fitness from either Mumbai Indians or the BCCI. In Rohit’s absence, Mumbai would persist with both Saurabh Tiwary and Ishan Kishan, who has played some scintillating knocks. Also Read - IPL 2020 Preview: With Nothing to Lose, Chennai Super Kings Ready to Play Spoilsport

Quinton De Kock – 374 runs had a rare failure against Rajasthan and he would be keen to make an impact. Kishan – 298 runs and Suryakumar Yadav – 283 runs are among the leading run-scores who can go on the offensive against any attack. The six-hitting prowess of Hardik Pandya – 224 runs was on display in the RR game, when he plundered seven maximums. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been lethal both at front and at the death, accounting for 33 wickets amongst themselves. For the third pacer spot, MI could choose between James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter Nile. Also Read - MI vs RCB Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi on October 28, 2020: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads And Live Streaming For Match 48

For RCB, Kohli – 415 runs would like to continue his splendid run in the tournament. Australian Aaron Finch -236 runs, young Devdutt Padikkal – 343 runs and AB de Villiers – 324 runs need to be more consistent and support their skipper. De Villiers has shown time and again, why he is regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen by turning the clock back on few occasions. If the RCB top-order fires in unison, then they can pummel the MI attack into submission. The likes of Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, and Gurkeerat Mann, who form the lower-middle order, can also chip in with useful cameos. But for the southern team, there is an injury scare on the bowling front with pacer Navdeep Saini suffering a split webbing. There is no clarity on his participation for the game against Mumbai.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.