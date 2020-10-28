

















Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. While Mumbai are sitting on top of the table despite their eight-wicket hammering by Rajasthan Royals with 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB too remain on 14 following their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. A win for either side on Wednesday should be enough to take it to the playoffs. Toss Coming up at 7PM IST between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. While Mumbai are sitting on top of the table despite their eight-wicket hammering by Rajasthan Royals with 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB too remain on 14 following their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. A win for either side on Wednesday should be enough to take it to the playoffs. Rohit’s fitness has become a subject of unwanted attention ahead of the game. Having missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, Mumbai Indians skipper returned to the nets on Monday, a day when he was not named in the India squad for the Australia series. There is still no conclusive update on his fitness from either Mumbai Indians or the BCCI. In Rohit’s absence, Mumbai would persist with both Saurabh Tiwary and Ishan Kishan, who has played some scintillating knocks. Also Read - MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 48 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST October 28 Wednesday

Quinton De Kock – 374 runs had a rare failure against Rajasthan and he would be keen to make an impact. Kishan – 298 runs and Suryakumar Yadav – 283 runs are among the leading run-scores who can go on the offensive against any attack. The six-hitting prowess of Hardik Pandya – 224 runs was on display in the RR game, when he plundered seven maximums. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been lethal both at front and at the death, accounting for 33 wickets amongst themselves. For the third pacer spot, MI could choose between James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter Nile. Also Read - MI vs RCB 11Wickets Hints And Team Prediction: IPL 2020 Captain, Vice-captain For Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium October 28

For RCB, Kohli – 415 runs would like to continue his splendid run in the tournament. Australian Aaron Finch -236 runs, young Devdutt Padikkal – 343 runs and AB de Villiers – 324 runs need to be more consistent and support their skipper. De Villiers has shown time and again, why he is regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen by turning the clock back on few occasions. If the RCB top-order fires in unison, then they can pummel the MI attack into submission. The likes of Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, and Gurkeerat Mann, who form the lower-middle order, can also chip in with useful cameos. But for the southern team, there is an injury scare on the bowling front with pacer Navdeep Saini suffering a split webbing. There is no clarity on his participation for the game against Mumbai.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.