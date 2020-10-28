Live Updates

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Boom achieves ‘special feat’!

  • 8:57 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Jasprit Bumrah is once again becoming a thorn in Bangalore’s throat. The well-set Devdutt Padikkal walks departs as well for 74. Excellent over from Bumrah. Good length ball outside off, Gurkeerat looks to play but misses. WOW! A double-wicket maiden from Bumrah! stuff of champions and this young man is a champion bowler. Royal Challengers Bangalore 134/5 in 17 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 8:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: OUT! CAUGHT! Jasprit Bumrah removes for Shivam Dube for 2. Another one bites the dust for Bangalore and Mumbai are pulling things back very nicely here. Bouncer from Bumrah! It is on middle, Dube looks to pull. He does so and gets a lot of height. The distance is missing though and it goes straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav in the deep. He takes a good catch. Second wicket for Bumrah. RCB 134/4 in 16.3 overs vs MI in Dubai

  • 8:48 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Kieron Pollard removes AB de Villiers for 15. The MI skipper gets the big fish himself. Big moment in this game as everyone knows how dangerous AB de Villiers is in the back end of the innings. A dipping ful toss around off, De Villiers bends his back and looks to heave it over mid-wicket. Unfortunately for Bangalore, AB cannot get under it. He hits it in the air and straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. Rahul Chahar there makes no mistake and takes a simple catch. The two umpires get together and send it upstairs to check the legitimacy of the height. The replay shows it is not an issue and de Villiers has to continue his walk back to the dugout. Bangalore 131/3 in 15.2 overs vs Mumbai

  • 8:43 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! MISFIELD AND FOUR! Short around off from Rahul Chahar, Devdutt Padikkal punches it uppishly towards cover. It falls to the man at cover. Krunal dives forward for the catch but the ball bounces in front of him and goes past him to race away to the fence. Royal Challengers Bangalore 129/2 in 14.5 overs vs Mumbai Indians

  • 8:41 PM IST

    SIX! First biggie for Devdutt Padikkal. Chahar shows courage and gives this a lot of air and flight on off. Padikkal says thank you very much and smokes it straight over Rahul’s head for a biggie.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Pulled with placement. Slowish back of a length ball around the body from Pattinson. De Villiers pulls it behind square leg for another boundary. RCB 113/2 in 14 overs vs MI in Abu Dhabi

  • 8:36 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: SIX! Mr.360 going 360 now! Fuller on off from Pattinson, AB de Villiers premeditates his scoop and executes it well to send it over de Kock’s head and over the ropes. Bangalore 109/2 in 13.4 overs vs Mumbai

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Tight over from Rahul Chahar – only 3 from it. 100 up for Royal Challengers Bangalore. A single to end as this is pushed down to long-off. RCB 100/2 in 13 overs vs MI in Abu Dhabi

  • 8:27 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Jasprit Bumrah removes Virat Kohli for 9. Massive blow for RCB! That is the exact reason why Bumrah was got back on. Brilliant from Pollard and brilliant from Bumrah. His 100th Indian Premier League wicket and it is a special one. This though is not for the first time he has bounced Kohli out. It is short and on the middle, gets big on Kohli. He tries to pull but gets a top edge. It goes high towards mid-on. Tiwary from mid-wicket runs towards the ball and takes a good tumbling catch. Kohli’s struggle comes to an end. Royal Challengers Bangalore 95/2 in 11.3 overs vs Mumbai Indians

MI vs RCB 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 48 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 Live Score, match no. 48 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. Jasprit Bumrah removes RCB captain Virat Kohli for 9 as Mumbai Indians strike back to dent Bangalore’s confidence in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. You can also live cricket blog of match 48 of IPL 2020 between MI vs RCB from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest MI vs RCB, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and MI vs RCB IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Toss Coming up at 7PM IST between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha's Groin Injury Not Serious But SRH to Adopt Cautious Approach

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. While Mumbai are sitting on top of the table despite their eight-wicket hammering by Rajasthan Royals with 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB too remain on 14 following their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. A win for either side on Wednesday should be enough to take it to the playoffs. Rohit’s fitness has become a subject of unwanted attention ahead of the game. Having missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, Mumbai Indians skipper returned to the nets on Monday, a day when he was not named in the India squad for the Australia series. There is still no conclusive update on his fitness from either Mumbai Indians or the BCCI. In Rohit’s absence, Mumbai would persist with both Saurabh Tiwary and Ishan Kishan, who has played some scintillating knocks. Also Read - IPL 2020 Preview: With Nothing to Lose, Chennai Super Kings Ready to Play Spoilsport

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, RCB 134/5 in 17 overs vs MI in Abu Dhabi

Quinton De Kock – 374 runs had a rare failure against Rajasthan and he would be keen to make an impact. Kishan – 298 runs and Suryakumar Yadav – 283 runs are among the leading run-scores who can go on the offensive against any attack. The six-hitting prowess of Hardik Pandya – 224 runs was on display in the RR game, when he plundered seven maximums. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been lethal both at front and at the death, accounting for 33 wickets amongst themselves. For the third pacer spot, MI could choose between James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter Nile. Also Read - MI vs RCB Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi on October 28, 2020: Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads And Live Streaming For Match 48

For RCB, Kohli – 415 runs would like to continue his splendid run in the tournament. Australian Aaron Finch -236 runs, young Devdutt Padikkal – 343 runs and AB de Villiers – 324 runs need to be more consistent and support their skipper. De Villiers has shown time and again, why he is regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen by turning the clock back on few occasions. If the RCB top-order fires in unison, then they can pummel the MI attack into submission. The likes of Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, and Gurkeerat Mann, who form the lower-middle order, can also chip in with useful cameos. But for the southern team, there is an injury scare on the bowling front with pacer Navdeep Saini suffering a split webbing. There is no clarity on his participation for the game against Mumbai.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.