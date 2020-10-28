Live Updates

  • 11:43 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: For his supreme batting performance, Suryakumar Yadav, is named Player of the Match! Suryakumar says he was looking to finish the game from a long time, he always use to wonder how to do it and he just wants to go out there and do his job. States a lot of meditation and spending time himself is helping him a lot. Mentions he loved the shot over covers to Chahal and one back foot punch was his favorite. Also says he has worked a lot during the lockdown and has the practice to play on all sides of the wicket. Admits he loves the position he is batting in. Ends by saying the management expects him to take the game deep as he has a lot of experience and he is happy he is able to do so.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    Bangalore chipped wickets regularly early on but that was not enough. Kohli’s trump card, Yuzvendra Chahal, picked up 2 wickets but he was expensive. Siraj picked two as well while Morris grabbed one. There just was not enough runs on the board for the Bangalore bowlers to play with on a pitch that was very good to bat on. Steyn had a torrid time as the veteran was taken to the cleaners in his comeback game. Earlier in the evening, Mumbai put Bangalore to bat. The Men in Red and Black started off well and looked on course for a total in excess of 180 but Mumbai bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah pulled things back and restricted Bangalore to 164.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    That’s that from Abu Dhabi – Mumbai reclaim top spot!

  • 11:10 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: A masterclass in chase from Mumbai Indians. They have shown a prototype of how to chase. With this win the defending champions have almost, almost sealed a placed in the playoffs and created a breathing space at the top of the table. Chasing a modest total of 165, Mumbai got off to a decent start with their opners getting them off to a quick start. The Men in Blue were losing wickets regularly bu Suryakumar Yadav held one end and sent a notice to the selectors with his match-winning knock of 79 and took his side over the line.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! Up and over! No miracle from Siraj as Yadav just needed the one ball to finish things off. A classy drive. It is full and outside off. Yadav lofts it over covers for a boundary. MUMBAI WIN BY 5 WICKETS! Mumbai Indians (166/5 in 19.1 overs) Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6) by 5 Wickets | Suryakumar 79*, Siraj 2/28

  • 10:59 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: OUT! TAKEN! Chris Morris removes Hardik Pandya for 17. Morris now has a go at Hardik. He gets his revenge. Still though, Hardik has probably done his job. This partnership surely has. It is a full delivery again but this is outside off. Pandya looks to go over covers but fails to get under it. He does not get the elevation he wanted and Siraj takes a good catch diving to his right. MI 158/5 in 18.5 overs, need 7 runs to win vs RCB (164/6)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    SIX! That is a brute of a shot! Hardik Pandya also lets Morris knows how he felt after hitting that one. Wow! That is some hit. It is extremely full, difficult to get under. Pandya still manages to whip it over the wide long-on fence for a biggie. Just the 7 needed. Mumbai 158/4 in 18.4 overs vs Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: SIX! That is probably the blow which seals the deal for Mumbai! Yadav goes down on one knee to play the scoop pretty early. Stayn bowls a full toss on the pads from Dale Steyn, Suryakumar scoops it over the fine leg fence for a maximum – 11 from first 5 balls. MI 149/4 in 17.5 overs, need 16 runs to win vs RCB (164/6)

  • 10:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: FOUR! The last ball proves to be very costly! 27 needed in 18 now. Very nonchalant by Yadav. It is angled into his pads, Yadav works it over the mid-wicket fielder and bags a boundary. Mumbai Indians 138/4 in 17 overs, need 27 runs to win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score MI vs RCB IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Excellent! Siraj bangs it in short, Suryakumar bends his back and guides it fine over the third man for another boundary. Third boundary of the over – what a performance by Surya this has been. Mumbai’s game to lose from here. Mumbai 130/4 in 15.5 overs, need 35 more to win vs Bangalore (164/6)

MI vs RCB 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 48 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 Live Score, match no. 48 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav hits fifty to put Mumbai Indians in command of 165 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal 74-run knock propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 164/6 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah removes RCB captain Virat Kohli for 9 as Mumbai Indians strike back to dent Bangalore's confidence in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL playoffs. While Mumbai are sitting on top of the table despite their eight-wicket hammering by Rajasthan Royals with 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB too remain on 14 following their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. A win for either side on Wednesday should be enough to take it to the playoffs. Rohit’s fitness has become a subject of unwanted attention ahead of the game. Having missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury, Mumbai Indians skipper returned to the nets on Monday, a day when he was not named in the India squad for the Australia series. There is still no conclusive update on his fitness from either Mumbai Indians or the BCCI. In Rohit’s absence, Mumbai would persist with both Saurabh Tiwary and Ishan Kishan, who has played some scintillating knocks. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'India's Mr 360, Hope The Selectors Are Watching' - Twitterverse Bows Down to Suryakumar Yadav

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, MI (166/5 in 19.1 overs) Beat RCB (164/6) by 5 Wickets in Abu Dhabi

Quinton De Kock – 374 runs had a rare failure against Rajasthan and he would be keen to make an impact. Kishan – 298 runs and Suryakumar Yadav – 283 runs are among the leading run-scores who can go on the offensive against any attack. The six-hitting prowess of Hardik Pandya – 224 runs was on display in the RR game, when he plundered seven maximums. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been lethal both at front and at the death, accounting for 33 wickets amongst themselves. For the third pacer spot, MI could choose between James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter Nile. Also Read - IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha's Groin Injury Not Serious But SRH to Adopt Cautious Approach

For RCB, Kohli – 415 runs would like to continue his splendid run in the tournament. Australian Aaron Finch -236 runs, young Devdutt Padikkal – 343 runs and AB de Villiers – 324 runs need to be more consistent and support their skipper. De Villiers has shown time and again, why he is regarded as one of the best T20 batsmen by turning the clock back on few occasions. If the RCB top-order fires in unison, then they can pummel the MI attack into submission. The likes of Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, and Gurkeerat Mann, who form the lower-middle order, can also chip in with useful cameos. But for the southern team, there is an injury scare on the bowling front with pacer Navdeep Saini suffering a split webbing. There is no clarity on his participation for the game against Mumbai.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.