Live Updates

  • 11:42 PM IST

    Player of the Match – Sandeep Sharma!

  • 11:18 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Sandeep Sharma is the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance. He starts off by saying that when he started bowling, the wicket was a little sticky and so he thought about bowling wicket to wicket. Adds that he has been bowling knuckleballs and Jonny Bairstow has been helping him about what deliveries to bowl. Further adds that it took him 3-4 months to properly bowl the knuckleball. Tells that Virat Kohli is one of the greatest batsmen and he is very happy to get his wicket. Tells that there is one more game to go and that they are finding the momentum for that game. Ends by saying that they are excited about the game but they will see what happens.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online RCB vs SRH 2020 Scorecard: Jason Holder is caught for a quick chat. Tells that it was a matter of going out there and play positively. Tells that they knew that the dew will come in play and that’s why they bowled first. Feels defending score on this wicket is a bit difficult but when you bat first, you need to have a good score. Adds that with one game left, they have got all to play for. Says that the skipper has done really well to rotate the bowlers well and adds that bowlers have chipped in at right time. Ends by saying that he was waiting to play in this tournament for a while and is happy to get a chance and doing what he did.

  • 11:00 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they felt that 140 could’ve been a good score. Feels the wicket changed drastically as dew played its part. Tells that the opposition read the wicket really well. Adds that the dew has played part in the last few games in Sharjah and Dubai. Says that weren’t brave enough with the bat and credits the Hyderabad bowlers for bowling in the right line and length. Says that it is a competitive tournament and things like these will happen. On their last game, Kohli says that it is going to be a cracker game against Delhi as both the teams are locked with 14 points. Says that he is always been a Bangalore boy as far as this tournament is concerned.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad needed to perform and perform, they did! What an impressive show this has been by Warner and his boys. If they were to lose this, this could have been the end of the road for them in this year’s tournament but they have performed admirably and have won this encounter by 5 wickets and with 35 balls to spare. They started their chase on the back foot as they lost Warner early on. They needed a good partnership early on and Saha and Pandey did well to steady the ship after they lost their skipper. They kept adding runs on the board in the middle overs and did really well. It was Holder then who came in and then smashed a few balls past the ropes and ensured that Hyderabad end the game comfortably.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad on the charge here in Sharjah!

  • 10:52 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: SIX! BANG! Just the 1 ball Jason Holder needs to finish the game. Short and around off, Holder uses the long handle and thumps it over long on for a massive six. Sunrisers Hyderabad (121/5 in 14.1 overs) Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (120/7) by 5 wickets | Holder 26*, Wriddhiman Saha 39, Chahal 2/19

  • 10:47 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online RCB vs SRH 2020 Scorecard: OUT! TAKEN! Abhishek falls as he tries to finish this game quickly. With net run rate in the picture, he had to go for his shots though so can’t really fault him. Hyderabad 115/5 in 14 overs vs Bangalore

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Live: SIX! Abhishek would have been scared but this one has crossed the ropes! Short ball around middle and leg from Saini, Abhishek pulls this one over deep square leg for a biggie. Just 7 runs needed now to win for Hyderabad!

  • 10:45 PM IST

    RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: SIX! What a cracking shot! Brilliant! Back of a length ball on off from Navdeep Saini, Jason Holder swivels and pulls this one over deep square leg for a maximum. Holder is wrapping things up quickly now. SRH 102/4 in 13.3 overs, need 19 runs to win vs RCB (120/7)

RCB vs SRH 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 52 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 Live Score, match no. 52 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal and Isuru Udana picked up wickets of well-set Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson as Royal Challengers Bangalore hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad in 121 chase in match 52 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Sharjah. Sandeep Sharma removes RCB captain Virat Kohli for 7 and in-form Devdutt Padikkal for 5 to hurt Bangalore. TOSS – David Warner wins TOSS, Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. An IPL Play-offs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash, in Sharjah on Saturday. But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings, which is the only team to be out of the reckoning, has spiced up the playoff race with their last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night. Going by current standings, Bangalore are better-placed at number two and they need to win one of their remaining two games — against Hyderabad or Delhi — to make the cut.

An IPL Play-offs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash, in Sharjah on Saturday. But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings, which is the only team to be out of the reckoning, has spiced up the playoff race with their last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night. Going by current standings, Bangalore are better-placed at number two and they need to win one of their remaining two games — against Hyderabad or Delhi — to make the cut. Also Read - CSK vs KXIP Weather Forecast, Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Full Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 53

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, SRH (121/5 in 14.1 overs) Beat RCB (120/7) by 5 Wickets in Sharjah

And even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that, they need favourable results from other games. RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their NRR, resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates. SRH, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit needs to win their remaining two matches — against RCB and MI — to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning. Just winning both the games might not be enough for SRH. They would be hoping that at least one out of RCB, DC – 14 points and Kings XI Punjab – 12 points don’t reach the magic figure of 16. If that happens, SRH will progress to the playoffs because of a superior NRR than all the teams which can finish on 14 points. Also Read - CSK vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 53 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

RCB need to regroup as their confidence definitely took a beating after crushing defeats at the hands of MI and CSK. While CSK battered Kohli’s men by eight wickets in Dubai, MI defeated RCB by five wickets in their last tie in Sharjah on Wednesday night. For RCB, batting has been their strength with the likes of Virat Kohli, young inform opener Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch doing the job. On the bowling front, RCB has been hit hard by a split webbing of Navdeep Saini, who missed their last game. Dale Steyn, who replaced him, was rusty and leaked runs and is likely to be replaced by Isuru Udana. Their biggest challenge will be to counter Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who remain an unsolved mystery for batsmen in the 2020 IPL season. The pressure he build with dot balls has helped SRH in a big way.

RCB vs SRH SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra.