RCB vs SRH 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 52 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

An IPL Play-offs spot at stake, Royal Challengers Bangalore need to shrug off the disappointment of two back-to-back defeats and put up a strong challenge against strong-willed Sunrisers Hyderabad when the two teams clash, in Sharjah on Saturday. But it would be easier said than done since SRH are brimming with confidence after their crushing win over Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings, which is the only team to be out of the reckoning, has spiced up the playoff race with their last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night. Going by current standings, Bangalore are better-placed at number two and they need to win one of their remaining two games — against Hyderabad or Delhi — to make the cut. Also Read - IPL 2020 Highlights DC vs MI, Today's Match 51 in Dubai: Bumrah, Boult And Kishan Heroics Help Mumbai Indians Thrash Delhi Capitals by Nine Wickets And Seal Top-Two Finish

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH in Sharjah – Toss at 7 PM IST

And even if RCB lose both their matches and stay on 14 points, they can still qualify. But for that, they need favourable results from other games. RCB can ill afford to lose both their last two games as it will affect their NRR, resulting in their elimination if other teams on 14 points have higher run rates. SRH, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. Sitting on the sixth spot with 10 points from 12 games, the Hyderabad outfit needs to win their remaining two matches — against RCB and MI — to reach 14 points to stay in the reckoning. Just winning both the games might not be enough for SRH. They would be hoping that at least one out of RCB, DC – 14 points and Kings XI Punjab – 12 points don’t reach the magic figure of 16. If that happens, SRH will progress to the playoffs because of a superior NRR than all the teams which can finish on 14 points. Also Read - RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Playing XI Updates, Hints And Predictions: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 52 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST October 31 Saturday

RCB need to regroup as their confidence definitely took a beating after crushing defeats at the hands of MI and CSK. While CSK battered Kohli’s men by eight wickets in Dubai, MI defeated RCB by five wickets in their last tie in Sharjah on Wednesday night. For RCB, batting has been their strength with the likes of Virat Kohli, young inform opener Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch doing the job. On the bowling front, RCB has been hit hard by a split webbing of Navdeep Saini, who missed their last game. Dale Steyn, who replaced him, was rusty and leaked runs and is likely to be replaced by Isuru Udana. Their biggest challenge will be to counter Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who remain an unsolved mystery for batsmen in the 2020 IPL season. The pressure he build with dot balls has helped SRH in a big way.

RCB vs SRH SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra.