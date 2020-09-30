Live Updates

  • 11:19 PM IST

    The Knights have been clinical in their approach and were the deserving winners. KKR won the match by 37 runs. The Royals it seemed were in a hangover from the Sharjah a couple of nights ago. They crumbled in a 176 chase as the KKR young pacers, Nagarkoti and Mavi did their bit with the ball after Cummins got rid of Smith early in the chase. Then the spinners Varun Chakraborty and Narine strangulated the Royals to win matches on the trot.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: The Knights are controlling proceedings at Dubai. They have got Narine bowling as they want to close the game. They have been the better side thus far. They are now strangulating the Royals. Curran is playing well, but it is well beyond himRR: 73/6 in 12 overs

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: Tewatia out and the Royals are looking down the barrel. The hero of Sharjah gone, it seems it is all over for the Royals, but only a fool will be able to claim that after all the turnarounds we have seen, this season itself. The Knights have been exceptional with the ball, especially their pacers. RR: 67/6 in 11 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

  • 10:20 PM IST

    RR vs KKR, Match 12, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Uthappa, Parag depart cheaply as Mavi and Nagarkoti are making this a night to remember. The Royals – who won two out of two and looked untouchable – are looking down the barrel and another miracle is needed tonight from Rahul Tewatia. This is not Sharjah and Royals cannot cash-in on the luxuries of the shorter boundary. RR: 42/5 in 8 overs

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: OUTTT. After Smith, Mavi has got the in-form Samson back in the hut early. The Knights are fighting back in the contest. The Royals’ middle-order would be tested again. The Royals will hope Buttler takes the game deep. Young Mavi is bowling fast and is sharp. Uthappa – who has been here and seen many situations like these – would be expected to bring all his experience into play on the night today in Dubai. RR: 36/2 in 5 overs

  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: It is a brilliant start for the Knights. Cummins removes big fish Steve Smith early in the 175 chase. It is game on as in form Samson walks in to join the dangerous Buttler. RR: 15/1 in 2 overs

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: The Knight would feel they are 20 runs short, but they will back themselves to defend the total. KKR would hope their bowlers come good against a side that is yet to lose a game this season and a franchise that is confident of chasing. Narine, Cummins, and Kuldeep will play a big role. The Royals bowled to a plan and it seemed to have worked well for them. The Royals need 175 to win.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    RR vs KKR, Match 12, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: The kind of batting form Royals are in, 160 may not be enough. The Knights need to come hard at the Royals in the backend. Cummins will need to play a cameo for that. The Royals have come out with a plan and looked to execute it. On most occasions, they have been successful now it is about finishing it well. KKR: 125/5 in 16 overs

  • 8:48 PM IST

    RR vs KKR, Match 12, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Just when Russell looked to get going, he has sliced Rajpoot’s delivery and he is caught in the deep. Cummins comes in, who is considered as an all-rounder. Morgan has to bat till the end of KKR wants to get over 160. The timing of Russell’s wicket was not right for KKR and could impact 20-30 runs to the eventual score. KKR: 117/4 in 14.3 overs

RR vs KKR, Match 12, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 12 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Playing 11
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

RR vs KKR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh. Also Read - IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast For Match 13

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.