The Knights have been clinical in their approach and won the match by 37 runs. The Royals it seemed were in a hangover from the Sharjah a couple of nights ago. They crumbled in a 176 chase as the KKR young pacers, Nagarkoti and Mavi did their bit with the ball after Cummins got rid of Smith early in the chase. Then the spinners Varun Chakraborty and Narine strangulated the Royals to win matches on the trot. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After RR vs KKR, Match 12: Knights Zoom to No 2; Rahul, Rabada Retain Orange, Purple Caps Respectively

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 12 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 12 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 2 of IPL 2020 between RR vs KKR from Dubai here. Also Read - KKR VS RC IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Along With Aryan Khan Spotted at Dubai Stands And Twitterati Can't Keep Calm

Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat

RR vs KKR SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh. Also Read - IPL 2020, KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing And Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast For Match 13

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.