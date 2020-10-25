Live Updates

  • 9:02 PM IST

    RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: SIX! Ends the over with a maximum! Massive over for Mumbai – 17 runs from the over. Short ball around the middle from Archer, Tiwary swivels and then whacks it over the backward square leg region for a biggie. MI 138/4 in 17 overs vs RR in Abu Dhabi

  • 9:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates RR vs MI IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! There is nothing that Jofra Archer did wrong there! Fortunate for Mumbai. Full ball outside off from Archer, Tiwary looks to drive but it takes the inside edge and it goes to the backward square leg region for a boundary. Mumbai 125/4 in 16.3 overs vs Rajasthan

  • 8:54 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Updates Online RR vs MI Live Score: DRINKS! Rajasthan Royals have made a terrific comeback in this game! They were looking down and out at the half-way mark but three wickets in no time have pulled things back for them. They need to keep putting the pressure on as Mumbai have plenty of batting left. Mumbai, on the other hand, need Hardik Pandya and Saurabh Tiwary to come good and help his side to post a good score on the board. Kartik Tyagi is back on.

  • 8:48 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates RR vs MI 2020 Scorecard Live: Time Out! Saurabh Tiwary has looked good so far in this innings, just that he needs to convert this start. FOUR! Powerful shot! Short delivery on off from Gopal, Tiwary makes room and smashes it through covers for a boundary. MI 116/4 in 15 overs vs RR in Abu Dhabi

  • 8:43 PM IST

    FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Saurabh Tiwary and Mumbai Indians! Loopy ball on middle from Tewatia, Tiwary dances down the track and then heaves it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Archer’s stunner stuns everyone!

  • 8:40 PM IST

    RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! TIMBER! Shreyas Gopal removes Kieron Pollard for 6. What a ball from Gopal! This is turning out to be an excellent passage of play for Rajasthan. 3 wickets in no time and it is the big wicket of Kieron Pollard. Gopal has struggled this season so far but has turned up when his side needed it the most. He bowls a googly on middle, Pollard looks to flick but misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Look at the excitement from the Rajasthan players. They know how important this wicket is. Mumbai Indians 101/4 in 13 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 8:39 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score RR vs MI 2020 IPL Live: SIX! Just over Stokes at long-off. 100 up for Mumbai. Tossed up outside off from Gopal, Pollard looks to go over long-off but he does not the time it well. Stokes jumps but it goes over his head for a maximum.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates RR vs MI 2020 Scorecard Live: OUT! Shreyas Gopal removes Suryakumar Yadav for 40. That is a simple catch to the fielder. Good passage of play for Rajasthan! Two quick wickets and it is of the two set batsmen. First Kishan and now Suryakumar Yadav. Gopal tosses this one outside off, Yadav looks to go over long-off but fails to time it well. Stokes settles himself under it at long-off and takes a simple catch. Rajasthan are making a comeback in this game. Mumbai 95/3 in 12.3 overs vs Rajasthan

  • 8:30 PM IST

    RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: OUT! Kartik Tyagi removes Ishan Kishan for 37.What a catch from Jofra Archer! That is absurd from Archer! Just terrific! Tyagi cannot believe it and neither can anybody. Short ball outside off, Kishan cuts it towards the third man. Archer misjudges it at first and runs ahead but then sees the ball go behind. He jumps and plucks it out of thin air with his right hand. He balances himself well and manages to hold onto it. Mumbai Indians 90/2 in 10.4 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

RR vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 45 Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 45 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, RR vs MI Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 45 of IPL 2020 between RR vs MI from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest RR vs MI, Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 20 RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Jofra Archer removes Quinton de Kock to hurt Mumbai Indians early in match 45 of Dream11 IPL 2020 vs Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bat vs Rajasthan Royals in match 45 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score and Updates, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score and RR vs MI Live Cricket Streaming Online and Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab T20 Match 46 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Monday, October 26

Captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness would be a concern for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they aim to continue their dominant run, while a depleted Rajasthan Royals would hope to stay afloat when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Mumbai roared back to form by crushing Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday after their Super Over loss to the Kings XI Punjab. RR, on the other hand, lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in their last game. Table-toppers MI are on course to make it to the play-offs but the game is crucial for Rajasthan, who are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. Questions remain on whether Rohit, who suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK, will be available on Sunday for MI. But Rohit’s absence was hardly felt on Friday as the young Ishan Kishan – 261 runs – launched into CSK bowlers with gusto. So did Quinton De Kock – 368 runs, continuing his sublime run. In the event of Rohit missing out on Sunday as well, the two will open again. MI bowlers are also wreaking havoc, especially New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, who are lethal upfront and in death. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Beat Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore to Stay Alive in Playoffs Qualification Race

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, MI 138/4 in 17 overs vs RR in Abu Dhabi

For Rajasthan, the biggest worry is the form of skipper Steve Smith, who has made 265 runs from 11 matches and a misfiring top-order. In the course of the season, Rajasthan have made constant changes at the top and that has hurt them badly. The team does possess quality players like Ben Strokes – 110 runs, Sanju Samson – 272 runs and Jos Buttler – 271 runs, but the trio has failed to deliver collectively. With two crucial points at stake, the management would be hoping that the three-click on Sunday, something which has not happened this season. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia – 224 runs and 7 wickets – has been a revelation with both the bat and ball, but too much is being left for him to achieve. On the bowling front too, RR lack consistency. Only Jofra Archer – 15 wickets has been effective with his pace but has failed to get support from fellow pacers Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ankit Rajpoot, who have 12 wickets combined. Spinner Shreyas Gopal has leaked 343 runs from 11 games. Also Read - IPL 2020 Highlights, RCB vs CSK Match 44, Dubai: Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad Help Chennai Beat Bangalore by Eight Wickets to Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

RR vs MI SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.