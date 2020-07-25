In a bid to leave no stone unturned and get acclimatized to conditions, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings outfit are set to reach UAE a week ahead of the other franchises, according to a report in gulfnews.com. CSK is slated to reach UAE in the second week of August unlike other franchises, who will make it in the third week. Also Read - 2020 IPL Will be Bigger Than Previous Editions, it Will Change The Mood of India: Gautam Gambhir

It is also because CSK players would be rusty after a long break due to the pandemic, they want to get started early. Arguably one of the most popular franchises, eyes would be on Dhoni – who is making a comeback – and his team who missed out on the title to Mumbai Indians. While the schedule is announced, the fixtures are not out as yet, but in all probability, CSK – who were runner’s up in the last edition would lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians, which would make for a mouthwatering clash. Also Read - IPL 2020 Dates Confirmed: Logistical Problems That Lie Ahead For Taking IPL 13 to UAE



Apart from Dhoni, the likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Sharadul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will be accompanying the squad.

Earlier in the year, CSK had a training camp in M. Chidambaram Stadium where Dhoni was present, but the camp had to be called off due to the rise in coronavirus numbers. Dhoni – who turned 39 a month back – would look to prove his critics wrong by putting up stellar performances and pushing his case for a national comeback with the T20 World Cup to be played early next year.