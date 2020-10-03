Live Updates

  • 7:20 PM IST

    Over 20: Sealed with a four. AB de Villiers rounds of a clinical chase from Royal Challengers Bangalore as they overhaul 155 to finish on 158/2 in 19. overs. This is their third win in four matches and they have moved to the top of the points table with this win. Captain Virat Kohli (72*) and Devdutt Padikkal (63) set up the comfortable chase with controlled half-centuries.

  • 7:15 PM IST

    Over 19: Seven runs from the over and the scores are level now.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Over 18: Kohli in full flow now. Hope this is just the start by the RCB captain. He starts Curran’s final over with a sumptous straight drive for four and then later on picks a quick couple. He finishes the over with back-to-back fours – first to third man and next to deep square leg region. 16 runs from the over. RCB 147/2, chasing 155

  • 7:05 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score: RCB move seven runs closer to the target now. Slow and steady has been their mantra today. Shreyas Gopal has also finished his spell. His figures – 4-0-27-1. Bangalore need 24 runs off 18 deliveries now.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Over 16: Jofra Archer finishes his spell. His figures: 4-0-18-1. RCB now need 31 runs in 24 deliveries. Kohli is batting on 50 and has just been joined by the great AB de Villiers.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    WICKET! Jofra Archer gets the breakthrough for Rajasthan with the wicket of Devdutt Padikal on 63. Archer goes round the wicket against the left-hander and gets his fifth delivery past the defenses to crash it onto the stumps. End of a superb innings from the youngster. He scored 63 off 45 including six fours and a six.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    FIFTY for RCB captain Virat Kohli – his first of the season. It hasn’t been a good start to the season for Kohli but he seems to be returning to his best today having played a solid innings so far. He struck a six to reach 49 before reaching the milestone with a single. 11 runs from the final over of Rahul Tewatia take RCB to 118/1, chasing 155

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Over 14: Seeing his other bowlers taking a beating, Steve Smith recalls Jofra Archer back into the attack hoping for a breakthrough. The breakthrough doesn’t come but he does keep Kohli and Padikkal quiet allowing just three runs in his third over. Score 107/1, chasing 155

  • 6:43 PM IST

    Over 13: Leg-break Riyan Parag into the attack now. Virat powers the second delivery over deep extra cover for a four and does better off the next sending it sailing over the same region for his first six of the innings. 13 runs from Parag’s first over. RCB 104/1, chasing 155

  • 6:39 PM IST

    Pace returns in Jaydev Unadkat. He was expensive in his firs over, leaking 15 runs. Padikkal gets a four off him to reach his third IPL fifty. Nine runs from the over. RCB are now 9/1 in chase of 155 with a well-set Padikkal batting alongside captain Virat Kohli (29*)

IPL 2020 Live Score Updates, RCB vs RR

The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers today. Having played their first two games at Sharjah, the smallest of the three venues, Royals got their strategy wrong in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman to Score 9,000 Runs in T20s

The ground here too is on the bigger side and Royals’ experience of playing in Dubai will help them take more informed decisions. RCB will also be making their first appearance at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. With the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR on Wednesday. Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score And Updates, RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL LIVE Match 19 in Dubai: De Villiers Falls Cheaply, Delhi Choke Bangalore in 197 Chase

Since they have a settled overseas players’ combination, one possible change in the eleven could be replacing pacer Ankit Rajpoot with Varun Aaron, who is yet to get a game. The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler’s arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order. Both Royals and the RCB go into Saturday’s afternoon match with two wins in three games. Also Read - IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli Applies Saliva on Cricket Ball, Raises Hands After Realising Mistake | Watch Video

RCB have made a promising start but need to improve their fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai Indians to get his team over the line after RCB leaked as many as 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

(Text Courtesy: PTI)