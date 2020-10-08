Live Updates

  • 11:34 PM IST

    Hyderabad Beat Punjab by 69 Runs to Climb to No 3

  • 11:18 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: Hyderabad will now look to close it out before the 20th over. This is just the win Hyderabad needed and this will boost their confidence going ahead in the tournament. All Hyderabad bowlers have been disciplined and that is reaping rewards. NINE DOWN

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: It is simple, Pooran has to keep the majority of the strike and as we say so, Rashid strikes, he gets Mandeep. More trouble for Hyderabad. Pooran is now on his own to win it for Punjab. KXIP: 117/5 in 13 overs

  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: With Maxwell runout, things are getting stiffer for Punjab, but the time till Pooran is there, they are very much in it. The problem is they do not bat deep and this is the last recognised pair. Two runouts already, they do not want anymore tonight. KXIP: 112/4 in 12 overs

  • 10:45 PM IST

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: Natarajan continues, Pooran and Maxwell have to take it deep as Punjab do not have anybody beyond Mandeep. Pooran has already played a little gem. Maxwell RUNOUT, Priyam Garg hits bullseye. KXIP: 105/4 in 11 overs

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: Pooran is getting things going. A six and then a four off Samad, he is putting pressure on the youngster straightaway. SIXXX, Pooran on fire. Six more to bring up his fifty. KXIP: 91/3 in 9 overs

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: Back to back sixes for Pooran, he has taken a liking for Abhishek. Pooran is on fire. Can Pooran do it? Rahul OUT, big moment in the match. This could be the end. The in-form skipper is caught out in the deep trying to sweep. Maxwell joins Pooran, is this his night? It has to be if Punjab wants to challenge Hyderabad. KXIP: 61/3 in 7 overs

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: The onus shifts on Rahul – he has the responsibility of playing a blinder tonight. Pooran and Maxwell have to support Rahul. Natarajan has been impressive this season. Pooran helps it for a SIXX. The timing exquisite on that occasion. KXIP: 45/2 in 6 overs

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE Score SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Dubai: Prabhsimran smokes it down the ground for a boundary. He is looking impressive. Prabhsimran OUT, he smashes it straight to covers where Garg takes a sharp catch. Khaleel strikes. Massive setback for Punjab. Pooran comes in and gets a boundary of the first ball. KXIP: 37/2 in 5 overs

SRH vs KXIP, Match 22, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 22 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 22 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

FULL SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav