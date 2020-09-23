KXIP vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab came frustratingly close to winning their season opener against Delhi Capitals but ended on level terms. In Super Over, DC triumphed and then a controversy blew over a short-run call by the on-field umpire which if overturned would have potentially seen KXIP win the match. But that’s history now. Their latest challenge is to best a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore who will be brimming with confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of IPL 2020. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

WEATHER FORECAST

Well, what did you expect? Cool breeze? A hint of rain? Nada. There’s no possibility of rain at all. The temperature will soar to a high of 40 degrees Celsius during the day and may drop down to a low of 28 degrees Celsius at night. Also Read - IPL 2020: Anuskha Sharma Asks Sunil Gavaskar to Explain His 'Distasteful Message' After Controversial On-Air Remark

KXIP vs RCB Pitch And Toss Report

Two matches have been played in Dubai so far and both the times, captain preferred to field first. Although both lost but dew has been the major factor in their decisions and it looks like the trend will continue. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 8 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KXIP vs RCB Fantasy Tips

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami

KXIP vs RCB Predicted Playing XI

RCB: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

KXIP vs RCB Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab: Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali