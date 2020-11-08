

















Load More

DC vs SRH 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 2 IPL CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 2020, Qualifier 2 of IPL tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, Live cricket IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between DC vs SRH from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest DC vs SRH, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Kagiso Rabada picked up a four-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to reach final of IPL 2020. Marcus Stoinis double-wicket over sent back Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg back to the pavilion . Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant 78-run knock and Shimron Hetmyer’s 42-run cameo propel Delhi Capitals to 189/3 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Shikhar Dhawan slams half-century to end his dry run as Delhi Capitals start strongly against Sunrisers Hyderabad. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals opt to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score and DC vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs SRH 2020 Scorecard, IPL Today Match Report: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada Star as Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to Reach Maiden IPL Final

Marcus Stoinis’s all-round performance, Shikhar Dhawan’s superb 50-ball 78, and pacer Kagiso Rabada’s four-wicket haul propelled Delhi Capitals into their maiden Indian Premier League final with a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Delhi franchise, which has never made it to the IPL final, will face four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the title clash on Tuesday in Dubai. Chasing DC’s 189 for three wickets in 20 overs, 2016 champions SRH were restricted to 172 for eight wickets in 20 overs. The David Warner-led Hyderabad were jolted at regular intervals even as Kane Williamson (67 off 45 balls) dished out his best to avoid a defeat. However, Rabada – 4/29 – and Stoinis – 38 off 27 balls and 3/26 – ensured their side a most crucial win in the history of the league. Stoinis not just impressed with the ball but the all-rounder, who was promoted as an opener earlier in the day, starred with bat as well. The Aussie was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round performance. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Live Match When And Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live

IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – DC (189/3) Beat SRH (172/8) by 17 Runs in Abu Dhabi

Chasing the target, SRH were reduced to 44/3 as Priyam Garag – 17, David Warner – 2 and Manish Pandey – 21 fell cheaply. While Stoinis accounted for Garg and Pandey, Rabada got the better of the SRH skipper. Williamson and Jason Holder – 11 – showed some resistance with a 46-run stand. However, the partnership didn’t last long as Axar Patel – 1/33 – dismissed Windies skipper Holder in the 12th over. Abdul Samad – 33 off 16 balls – and Williamson kept the fight on and shared a 57-run partnership before Stoinis broke the stand by dismissing the latter. Williamson’s knock was laced with five fours and four maximums. Rabada then wreaked havoc as he picked Samad, Rashid Khan – 11 and Shreevats Goswami in the 19th over, leaving SRH tottering at 168/8. Both Shahbaz Nadeem and Sandeep Sharma were unbeaten on two runs each as SRH fell 17 runs short of the target. Also Read - DC vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 8 Sunday

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.