Live Updates

  • 12:03 AM IST

    Marcus ‘The Hulk’ Stoinis – Player of the Match!

  • 12:01 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live: Marcus Stoinis is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH. 38 runs from 27 balls and 3/26 with the ball. Says that opening is something he has done in a couple of seasons in the BBL. States that there was a bit of swing as well early on. On what it was between him and Rashid when the latter dismissed him, Stoinis says he had no idea about it. States that he asked Rashid about it when he was bowling but got no answer to it. Adds that the tournament has been hard on everybody, with the quarantine and all, missing the family. States that Mumbai are a very strong side and that Delhi need to be at their best to beat them.

  • 11:52 PM IST

    DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online IPL 2020 LIVE: Kagiso Rabada has the Purple Cap back on. He says that this was his day. States that the primary objective is to win the tournament. Does not mind if they win the tournament and he does not manage any wicket. Kagiso says that when one plays for a good deal of time, there are challenges, mentally and physically. Feels happy that they were good today. Need to be more good in the finals though, he says. States that there was a bit of swing in the warm-up, tried his luck and it paid off. Says that it was a very good wicket to bat on. Says that Delhi has never reached the final since the League has begun. States that the team is glad to have taken themselves this far. Says that the League’s magnitude is very high, does not get any further than this. Playing against Mumbai, Rabada says, they have a good pool of talent as well.

  • 11:51 PM IST

    David Warner | Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain: He says that nobody gave Hyderabad a chance at the start. The talk was about the big 3 – Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi. But he is happy with the way they have gone about in the tournament. States that Natarajan was a great find. Pandey did well towards the end stages of the tournament. Believes it is important to take catches and says will do well next time. Adds that losing players like Saha is unfortunate. But Warner also says that it is important to work with what one has got. Says that Hyderabad’s fans are very loyal. He says that the team is like a second home to him. The franchise owners are very good and everyone is like family.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online DC vs SRH Scorecard Live: Delhi Capitals will meet Mumbai Indians in the finals! What a game though we were treated to. Outstanding. Yes, Delhi was always in control but Hyderabad surely had them worried when Williamson and Samad were batting. They though needed one of the two to play the distance but both fell at the wrong time. Have to credit Stoinis and Rabada for the way they bowled. Especially the 17th over by the former and the 19th by the latter. Have to say it is those two who changed the game with their spells. Coming to the batting now, Hyderabad needed a good start but they had lost 3 in the Powerplay. Also, the problem for them in this innings was them losing wickets at the wrong time. Williamson was brilliant. He calculated his innings excellently and along with Holder first and then Samad, it seemed like he would take them over the line but that was not the case. Once he fell, it was all over.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals reach the final of IPL 2020!

  • 11:25 PM IST

    DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Well, a little moment of comedy in the end. Sandeep Sharma moves too far to the leg side, Anrich Nortje bowls it very full on off, Sharma brings the bat back in time. Digs it out on the offside for a dot. But it does not matter. Delhi Capitals (189/3) Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (172/8) by 17 runs to enter FINAL of IPL 2020 | Williamson 67, Samad 33, Rabada 4/29, Stoinis 3/26

  • 11:24 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live: OUT! TAKEN! Kagiso Rabada picks up his third wicket in the over. Short ball from Rabada, Shreevats Goswami goes for the pull shot. However, he does not time it well at all. It goes high in the air and the man at mid-wicket takes it comfortably. Goswami goes for a duck. SRH 168/8 in 18.5 overs vs DC (189/3)

  • 11:18 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online DC vs SRH Scorecard Live: OUT! CAUGHT! Kagiso Rabada removes Abdul Samad for 33. The substitute fielder, Keemo Paul, takes the catch. Samad is very dejected. Full and around off, Abdul Samad clears the front leg and looks to go big over long-off. However, he does not get the timing right. It is to the right of Keemo at long-off. Paul gets there, slides and takes the catch comfortably. Hyderabad 167/6 in 18.3 overs vs Delhi (189/3)

  • 11:17 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online DC vs SRH Scorecard Live: FOUR! Full and outside off from Ashwin, Rashid Khan heaves it away over covers. It was well wide of the man at sweeper cover as well. Races away for a boundary. SRH 160/5 in 17.5 overs vs DC (189/3)

DC vs SRH 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 2 IPL CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 2020, Qualifier 2 of IPL tournament will be played between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. See the latest Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, Live cricket IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between DC vs SRH from Abu Dhabi here. See the latest DC vs SRH, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Live Score, DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Kagiso Rabada picked up a four-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to reach final of IPL 2020.  Marcus Stoinis double-wicket over sent back Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg back to the pavilion . Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant 78-run knock and Shimron Hetmyer’s 42-run cameo propel Delhi Capitals to 189/3 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Shikhar Dhawan slams half-century to end his dry run as Delhi Capitals start strongly against Sunrisers Hyderabad. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals opt to bat vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score and DC vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - DC vs SRH 2020 Scorecard, IPL Today Match Report: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada Star as Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to Reach Maiden IPL Final

Marcus Stoinis’s all-round performance, Shikhar Dhawan’s superb 50-ball 78, and pacer Kagiso Rabada’s four-wicket haul propelled Delhi Capitals into their maiden Indian Premier League final with a 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Delhi franchise, which has never made it to the IPL final, will face four-time champions Mumbai Indians in the title clash on Tuesday in Dubai. Chasing DC’s 189 for three wickets in 20 overs, 2016 champions SRH were restricted to 172 for eight wickets in 20 overs. The David Warner-led Hyderabad were jolted at regular intervals even as Kane Williamson (67 off 45 balls) dished out his best to avoid a defeat. However, Rabada – 4/29 – and Stoinis – 38 off 27 balls and 3/26 – ensured their side a most crucial win in the history of the league. Stoinis not just impressed with the ball but the all-rounder, who was promoted as an opener earlier in the day, starred with bat as well. The Aussie was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round performance. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2: Live Match When And Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live

IPL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – DC (189/3) Beat SRH (172/8) by 17 Runs in Abu Dhabi

Chasing the target, SRH were reduced to 44/3 as Priyam Garag – 17, David Warner – 2 and Manish Pandey – 21 fell cheaply. While Stoinis accounted for Garg and Pandey, Rabada got the better of the SRH skipper. Williamson and Jason Holder – 11 – showed some resistance with a 46-run stand. However, the partnership didn’t last long as Axar Patel – 1/33 – dismissed Windies skipper Holder in the 12th over. Abdul Samad – 33 off 16 balls – and Williamson kept the fight on and shared a 57-run partnership before Stoinis broke the stand by dismissing the latter. Williamson’s knock was laced with five fours and four maximums. Rabada then wreaked havoc as he picked Samad, Rashid Khan – 11 and Shreevats Goswami in the 19th over, leaving SRH tottering at 168/8. Both Shahbaz Nadeem and Sandeep Sharma were unbeaten on two runs each as SRH fell 17 runs short of the target. Also Read - DC vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 8 Sunday

DC vs SRH SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.