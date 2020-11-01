Live Updates

    KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online IPL 2020 Live No prizes for guessing who is the Man of the Match. It is Pat Cummins. Admits that it was not a very great start for him. He did not look too forward when bowling. On his favourite ball, Cummins says it is top of the stumps, around off. Says that he likes to put most of his balls in that area. In T20 cricket, Pat says that some days one bowls well and some days they don’t. Is happy that a couple of wickets have come. The longer the tournament has progressed, the better he has bowled, Cummins says.

    Pat Cummins – ‘Player of the Match’!

    KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: Eoin Morgan, THE WINNING CAPTAIN, says that the score they got was around a par score. Adds that all his batsmen felt that it was a really good score. Feels that to post that big of a score even with wickets falling, Morgan says he is amazed. States that Kolkata knew that dew would come in later on, in the evening. Having spent time out in the middle, he says that the hard and good length balls work well. States that Cummins set the tone. Says that winning the game was about taking the wickets. Adds that Rajasthan have many world-class players on their side and it was important to take them out. Says that Rajasthan are a fantastic side as are the majority of the teams today. Adds that Kolkata cannot do anything beyond what they did today. He says that beyond this everything is left to God.

    Special win for Kolkata Knight Riders!

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Scorecard Live: KKR all-rounder Andre Russell is up for a chat. Says that it is good to be back and be amongst the runs as well. Says that he had a tough rehab. Is privileged to be back and running around. He says that he would have been out for a long time but for Kolkata’s doctors and the management, he is up and running and was able to feature in this game. Says that he does not want to disturb the healing process and force himself to bowl. On his wicket, him getting caught, Russell admits that he knew he stroked it straight to the fielder. Is happy that the team got these 2 crucial points. Says that he loves following cricket and watches every game. States that the middle overs is normally where he bats so he watches and sees what everyone does there.

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online KKR vs RR 2020 Scorecard: Excellent bowling performance from Kolkata. Cometh the hour, cometh the man! That is what their most expensive buy did. He delivered at the most crucial stage for his side. His 4-fer set his side up for the win. Mavi and the impressive Chakravarthy built on it with 2 wickets each. Nagarkoti got one as well. This ensured Rajasthan never recovered. Earlier in the evening, Kolkata managed to reach 191, thanks to their captain, Morgan! His superb 68 off 35 did not just steady the sinking ship but also took them to a winning total. Tewatia was the star with the ball for the side from Pink City as he finished with a 3-for. That though was not enough to keep Kolkata to a chasable total.

    Kolkata Knight Riders live to fight another day!

    Comprehensive win for Kolkata and they have knocked out Rajasthan. Kolkata have finished the league with 14 points but will it be enough to see them qualify for the playoffs? Only time will tell. Bet all the Kolkata fans and players will be glued to their Television for the next two days, keeping a close eye on the remaining 2 games. Chasing 192, Rajasthan looked like they would be able to chase it for just 13 balls. They lost Uthappa in the first over Stokes followed soon. That set the precedent for the evening. Wickets fell in clusters and when you lose 4 inside the Powerplay, it is difficult to comeback especially chasing 192! Buttler and Tewatia scored 35 and 31 but that was the only saving grace in an abject batting performance. That sees them finish bottom of the league.

    KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 Live: On a length down the leg side, Varun moves to the leg side and looks to steer it towards the third man but he misses it altogether. A perfect birthday gift for Shah Rukh Khan who celebrates it in a short while from now. KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (191/7) BEAT RAJASTHAN ROYALS (131/7) by 60 RUNS | CUMMINS 4/34, CHAKRAVARTHY 2/20

    Live Cricket Score KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Scorecard Live: OUT! TAKEN! Trust Mavi to take it one-handed and he does. The 9th wicket goes down for Rajasthan, Kartik Tyagi out for 2. Full and on middle and leg from Mavi, Tyagi looks to flick it on the leg side but ends up getting a leading edge back to the bowler. Shivam Mavi was a touch surprised that it came back to him. He manages to react quickly, get a hand to it but fumbles a touch, a couple of times before he finally holds onto it. RR 129/9 in 18.3 over vs KKR (191/7)

KKR vs RR 2020 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 54 Dream11 IPL CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 54 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 54 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs RR from Dubai here. Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy shine with the ball as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in 60 runs in match 54 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai.  Pacer Pat Cummins picked up a four-wicket haul to put Kolkata Knight Riders in a strong position as Rajasthan Royals. choke in 192 chase in Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith depart cheaply for Rajasthan. Kartik Tyagi picked up the big wicket of dangerous Andre Russell as Rajasthan Royals dent Kolkata Knight Riders charge. Jofra Archer removes Nitish Rana for a golden duck as Rajasthan Royals spoil Kolkata Knight Riders’ start in IPL 2020. TOSS – Steve Smith wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals opt to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and KKR vs RR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs RR 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins captured four wickets to bowl Kolkata Knight Riders to a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their last league match of the Indian Premier League and vaulted back to the fourth spot on the points table to still remain in contention for the playoffs. KKR captain Eoin Morgan smashed 68 off 35 balls in the win that took KKR’s points tally to 14 while RR finished the season at the eighth and last place with 12 points. Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) earlier on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, finished at the seventh spot. With the loss, KXIP too have crashed out of the eight-team tournament. After putting a decent 191 for seven wickets in 20 overs on board, KKR defended the target with much ease, thanks to pacer Pat Cummins – 4/34 stunning bowling effort. RR finished at 131 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Fans Call it Most Competitive League in The World | POSTS

IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS KKR (191/7) Beat RR (131/9) by 60 Runs in Dubai

While they have as many points as Rajasthan and Punjab, Kolkata’s road to the playoffs looks the toughest, thanks to their abysmal net run rate. Their only chance of qualification is if they beat Royals and finish on 14 points, with none of the other contenders reaching that tally. That seems improbable, the last two successive losses badly hurting their prospects. Nevertheless, the likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, captain Eoin Morgan in batting and Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti with the ball would like to give it their all.

KKR vs RR SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.