

















Load More

KKR vs RR 2020 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 54 Dream11 IPL CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 54 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 54 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs RR from Dubai here. Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy shine with the ball as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in 60 runs in match 54 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Pacer Pat Cummins picked up a four-wicket haul to put Kolkata Knight Riders in a strong position as Rajasthan Royals. choke in 192 chase in Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and Steve Smith depart cheaply for Rajasthan. Kartik Tyagi picked up the big wicket of dangerous Andre Russell as Rajasthan Royals dent Kolkata Knight Riders charge. Jofra Archer removes Nitish Rana for a golden duck as Rajasthan Royals spoil Kolkata Knight Riders’ start in IPL 2020. TOSS – Steve Smith wins Toss as Rajasthan Royals opt to field vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and KKR vs RR IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs RR 2020, IPL Today Match Report: Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins Star as Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Rajasthan Royals to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins captured four wickets to bowl Kolkata Knight Riders to a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their last league match of the Indian Premier League and vaulted back to the fourth spot on the points table to still remain in contention for the playoffs. KKR captain Eoin Morgan smashed 68 off 35 balls in the win that took KKR’s points tally to 14 while RR finished the season at the eighth and last place with 12 points. Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) earlier on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, finished at the seventh spot. With the loss, KXIP too have crashed out of the eight-team tournament. After putting a decent 191 for seven wickets in 20 overs on board, KKR defended the target with much ease, thanks to pacer Pat Cummins – 4/34 stunning bowling effort. RR finished at 131 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenario: Fans Call it Most Competitive League in The World | POSTS

IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS KKR (191/7) Beat RR (131/9) by 60 Runs in Dubai

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins captured four wickets to bowl Kolkata Knight Riders to a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their last league match of the Indian Premier League, and vaulted back to the fourth spot on the points table to still remain in contention for the playoffs. KKR captain Eoin Morgan smashed 68 off 35 balls in the win that took KKR’s points tally to 14 while RR finished the season at the eighth and last place with 12 points. Chennai Super Kings, who defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) earlier on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, finished at the seventh spot. With the loss, KXIP too have crashed out of the eight-team tournament. After putting a decent 191 for seven wickets in 20 overs on board, KKR defended the target with much ease, thanks to pacer Pat Cummins – 4/34 stunning bowling effort. RR finished at 131 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2020, KKR vs RR: Dinesh Karthik Redeems Himself, Takes a One-Handed Catch For The Ages to Send Ben Stokes Packing in Dubai | WATCH VIDEO

While they have as many points as Rajasthan and Punjab, Kolkata’s road to the playoffs looks the toughest, thanks to their abysmal net run rate. Their only chance of qualification is if they beat Royals and finish on 14 points, with none of the other contenders reaching that tally. That seems improbable, the last two successive losses badly hurting their prospects. Nevertheless, the likes of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, captain Eoin Morgan in batting and Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti with the ball would like to give it their all.

KKR vs RR SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Tim Seifert, Chris Green, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (C), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.