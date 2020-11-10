Live Updates

    One for the shutterbugs – IPL 2020 Winners – ‘Mumbai Indians’

    MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2020 FINAL LIVE: The winning skipper of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma, says he is pretty happy with how things went and he could not have asked for anything more. States they were right on the money from the word go and they haven’t looked back after that. States that a lot of credit goes to the people behind the scenes and their work starts a lot earlier than the tournament starts and they analyse who can add value to the team and how can they strengthen their side. States you got to give confidence to the players as you need to get the best out of them, the players need to know their roles, they have kept rotating Pollard and the two Pandyas, so it is important for them to know their role. Also adds that Chahar being dropped was also taken nicely by him. Adds Kishan is given the freedom when he walks out to bat, Yadav has matured a lot. About the run-out, he says with the kind of form Yadav is in, he should have sacrificed his wicket but that is the kind of player he is, it has been outstanding to watch him bat this season. Ends by saying the fans’ support means a lot and he is trying to interact with them through social media.

    Boult wins Player of the Match award in IPL 2020 Final!

    IPL 2020 FINAL Match Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: The skipper of Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer, says that Ponting is probably one of the best he has worked with, the freedom he gives is excellent and he gives a lot of confidence and he respects him a lot for everything he does. Mentions this tournament always amazes you and it is a very tough tournament. Adds that he is very proud of his boys for the way they have played, reaching the finals is not a small thing and winning and losing is part and parcel of the game. Adds making the finals is a huge achievement but they wanted to win and he hopes they can come back strongly. Thanks the fans for their support.

    LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2020 FINAL, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: The English speedster, Jofra Archer has been awarded as the Most Valuable Player. He says that he feels grateful to have won this award. Tells that the season did not go as planned for Rajasthan but he was happy to bowl and play.

    KL Rahul is the winner of the Orange Cap, as he was the top scorer of this year’s tournament scoring 670 runs. He says that he wants to thank everybody that supported them. Is happy to have won the Orange Caps but he would have been happier, had they won the tournament. Adds that he has learnt a lot being a captain this season.

    ‘Another feather’ in Mumbai’s cap!

    MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL, IPL 2020 FINAL Live Score and Updates: Scalping 30 wickets in this year’s tournament was no easy feat and it is Kagiso Rabada who has won the Purple Cap for his exploits with the ball. He says that it feels good but he would have felt better if they would have won the tournament. Adds that it has been good to be part of this tournament.

    IPL 2020 FINAL Match Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: For his brilliant season with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Devdutt Padikkal has been awarded the Emerging Player of the Season award. He has had an amazing debut season in this tournament as he scored 473 runs in the process. He says that this award gives him immense confidence going into tournaments in the future. Hopes to do well heading into the future.

    LIVE Cricket Score IPL 2020 FINAL, MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard FINAL Live: Trent Boult is the MAN OF THE MATCH. Says that he does like the Powerplay, sometimes. Says that he thoroughly enjoyed playing with Mumbai. To get across the line tonight made it really special. States that there was a slight niggle coming into this game. Adds that he likes to state that he is relatively experienced. Says that he tries to take early wickets and pitch it up.

MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 FINAL MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, IPL FINAL 2020 ONLINE CRICKET UPDATES

A peerless Rohit Sharma led defending champions Mumbai Indians to an unparalleled fifth IPL title in Dubai on Tuesday, dismantling Delhi Capitals in the summit clash with his famously elegant batting and tactical shrewdness. If last year's one-run win over Chennai Super Kings was an absolute cliffhanger, Rohit's aristocratic 68 off 51 balls made it an anti-climax with Mumbai Indians chasing the target of 157 in 18.4 overs. Five IPL titles are certain to make Rohit the undisputed 'Numero Uno' player-cum-leader in the IPL Universe. This edition was made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bio-bubbles that players had to endure.

A peerless Rohit Sharma led defending champions Mumbai Indians to an unparalleled fifth IPL title in Dubai on Tuesday, dismantling Delhi Capitals in the summit clash with his famously elegant batting and tactical shrewdness. If last year’s one-run win over Chennai Super Kings was an absolute cliffhanger, Rohit’s aristocratic 68 off 51 balls made it an anti-climax with Mumbai Indians chasing the target of 157 in 18.4 overs. Five IPL titles are certain to make Rohit the undisputed ‘Numero Uno’ player-cum-leader in the IPL Universe. This edition was made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bio-bubbles that players had to endure. Also Read - Nita Ambani Crashing Quinton De Kock-Nathan Coulter Nile's Interview After Mumbai Indians Win Record-Extending Fifth IPL Title | WATCH

IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, MI (157/3 in 18.4 overs) Beat DC (156/7) by 5 Wickets in Dubai

He has played way better knocks than this in the past and will play a few more special ones in the future. But he might never play a more significant one considering the little whirlpool of controversy that his “once damaged and now on the mend hamstring” created. The ‘Hit-Man’ has given an altogether new meaning to what has one known till now about crushing pain barriers. A hamstring injury can be very painful but the manner in which India’s regular white-ball skipper exploded inside the ‘Ring of Fire’ at the Dubai International Stadium, he was fighting a battle of his own. The cover drive was about his class, the whiplash behind square was his swagger and the so very familiar ‘Rohit Sharma pull shot’ was an assurance to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that “All Is Well”. Also Read - IPL 2020: KXIP Skipper KL Rahul Clinches His Maiden Orange Cap

And to prove a point, he fetched those doubles, tap and run singles including a misjudged one that saw Suryakumar Yadav (19) sacrificing his wicket for his skipper and rightly so. The carrom ball bowled by Ashwin was deposited to point fence with a cracking square cut and the straight-six off leg spinner Praveen Dubey was “Boss Man” written all over it. There has never been an edition where a team has looked in a different league compared to seven others. As Rohit had said earlier, it’s not rocket science but investing in pure match-winners that has given Mumbai Indians such a menacing look. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither a champion outfit that has now won five titles out of the six finals it has played.

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.