Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 FINAL Live Score, IPL Final 2020 Live tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Live Score, Live cricket IPL updates here. Also, check the IPL 2020 Live Score, IPL 2020 Final Live match, IPL 2020 Live score today, IPL 2020 Live video, IPL 2020 Live points table, IPL 2020 Live score today match, IPL 2020 Live match score, IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1 of IPL 2020 between MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard from Dubai here. See the latest MI vs DC, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Final Live Score, MI vs DC IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Rohit Sharma stars with the bat finally as he played a 68-run knock to power Mumbai Indians to their record-extending fifth IPL title, they beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in IPL 2020 final in Dubai. Rohit Sharma provide Mumbai Indians flying start in 157 chase versus Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 final in Dubai. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant fifties power Delhi Capitals to 156/7 in 20 overs versus Mumbai Indians. Nathan Coulter-Nile removes Rishabh Pant for 56 after Delhi capitals wicketkeeper played a crucial knock to bring his team back into the contest versus Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals fight back versus Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 final in Dubai. Jayant Yadav removes Shikhar Dhawan for 15 as Mumbai Indians take full comman in IPL 2020 final versus Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Trent Boult double strikes jolt Delhi Capitals as Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane depart cheaply, Mumbai Indians on top vs Delhi Capitals. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals opt to bat vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Check Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and MI vs DC IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020 Final: Here's How Much Prize Money Mumbai Indians Won For Winning Fifth Title

A peerless Rohit Sharma led defending champions Mumbai Indians to an unparalleled fifth IPL title in Dubai on Tuesday, dismantling Delhi Capitals in the summit clash with his famously elegant batting and tactical shrewdness. If last year’s one-run win over Chennai Super Kings was an absolute cliffhanger, Rohit’s aristocratic 68 off 51 balls made it an anti-climax with Mumbai Indians chasing the target of 157 in 18.4 overs. Five IPL titles are certain to make Rohit the undisputed ‘Numero Uno’ player-cum-leader in the IPL Universe. This edition was made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bio-bubbles that players had to endure. Also Read - Nita Ambani Crashing Quinton De Kock-Nathan Coulter Nile's Interview After Mumbai Indians Win Record-Extending Fifth IPL Title | WATCH

IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, MI (157/3 in 18.4 overs) Beat DC (156/7) by 5 Wickets in Dubai

He has played way better knocks than this in the past and will play a few more special ones in the future. But he might never play a more significant one considering the little whirlpool of controversy that his “once damaged and now on the mend hamstring” created. The ‘Hit-Man’ has given an altogether new meaning to what has one known till now about crushing pain barriers. A hamstring injury can be very painful but the manner in which India’s regular white-ball skipper exploded inside the ‘Ring of Fire’ at the Dubai International Stadium, he was fighting a battle of his own. The cover drive was about his class, the whiplash behind square was his swagger and the so very familiar ‘Rohit Sharma pull shot’ was an assurance to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that “All Is Well”. Also Read - IPL 2020: KXIP Skipper KL Rahul Clinches His Maiden Orange Cap

And to prove a point, he fetched those doubles, tap and run singles including a misjudged one that saw Suryakumar Yadav (19) sacrificing his wicket for his skipper and rightly so. The carrom ball bowled by Ashwin was deposited to point fence with a cracking square cut and the straight-six off leg spinner Praveen Dubey was “Boss Man” written all over it. There has never been an edition where a team has looked in a different league compared to seven others. As Rohit had said earlier, it’s not rocket science but investing in pure match-winners that has given Mumbai Indians such a menacing look. Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither a champion outfit that has now won five titles out of the six finals it has played.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.