MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Qualifier 1 IPL ONLINE CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 2020, qualifier 1 of IPL tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Quinton de Kock for 40, he earlier removed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck as Delhi Capitals hurt Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (SCORECARD) Also Read - MI vs DC IPL 2020, Match Report: Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan And Trent Boult Shine as Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals by 57 Runs in Qualifier 1 to Reach 6th Final

Speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult on Thursday bowled four-time champions Mumbai Indians into their second successive Indian Premier League final after crushing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1. Delhi, however, have a lifeline left. Bumrah captured four for 14 and New Zealander Boult two for nine, after half-centuries by Ishan Kishan – 55 not out off 30 balls – and Suryakumar Yadav – 51 off 38 balls, to ensure that reigning champions MI entered their sixth final in 13 attempts. Bumrah was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell. Delhi will now play the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. In the Eliminator, SunRisers Hyderabad will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. The winners of Qualifier will play MI in the final on November 10. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs DC Playoffs Qualifier 1: Shikhar Dhawan Clean Bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Delhi Opener Gets Trolled After Another Poor Outing | POSTS

HIGHLIGHTS IPL Score – MI (200/5) Beat DC (143/8) by 57 Runs in Dubai

As it had happened throughout the round-robin league, MI got solid contributions from their batters to first put a challenging total – 200/5 – before their bowlers came out all guns blazing to restrict DC at 143/8 wickets in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Lethal Bumrah was once again on song, emerging with impressive figures of 4-1-14-4. These are his best figures in all T20 matches and best by a MI bowler in an IPL playoff match. He is the only bowler to take two four-wicket hauls in IPL 2020. Thursday’s burst took his tally to 27 — most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single IPL. Boult, on the other hand, scalped a couple of wickets conceding merely nine runs. Krunal Pandya – 1/22 – and Keiron Pollard – 1/36 – settled with one wicket apiece. Chasing a challenging 201-run target, DC endured their worst start of the season after losing openers out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane, all departing without troubling the scorers. While Boult accounted for the DC opener’s wicket, Boult trapped Rahane. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator 1 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 6 Friday

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.