  • 1:50 AM IST

    Cometh the hour, Cometh the man!

  • 1:49 AM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates MI vs DC IPL 2020 Live: Jasprit Bumrah – ‘Player of the Match’, says he does not keep track about how many wickets Kagiso Rabada has, he does not mind not getting wickets but winning the tournament and that is his goal. He felt that the yorker to Dhawan was important, he had a plan and it worked off and he is very happy. States he is happy with whatever role he is given and that keeps him on his toes all the time. Mentions he does not focus a lot on the end result he just wants to do what is needed at the given point of time. Also says he loves working with Boult and he enjoys bowling with him, they do have a lot of discussion about bowling and they learn from each other. Ends by saying the win is very important and there is no better feeling.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard LIVE: VICTORIOUS MUMBAI INDIANS SKIPPER, ROHIT SHARMA says the intent the play with today was brilliant, the way they finished was also excellent and they were very clinical with the ball too. Adds it was the perfect result for them. Mentions they never had any target in their mind, they are a different team and they want to play in a different way, they just wanted to start well, losing his wicket was not a great thing but Yadav and de Kock did really well and they knew they had the firepower at the back end. States they never want the momentum to shift in T20 cricket and that is why they wanted Kishan to be positive and they wanted to put the pressure back on the bowler and that is what Ishan and Pandya did. States guys do understand their role but they made it very clear as to who has what role and the guys are very happy about that. Admits he has no idea about Boult’s fitness, but says he is fine and he should play the final. Ends by saying, Bumrah and Boult have been brilliant, they execute the plans and it is not easy for them to do so but they have been brilliant. Adds in the end that it is very easy to manage Bumrah as he always knows what he is going to bowl.

  • 11:32 PM IST

    Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah ran through the top order of Delhi Capitals making this task an impossible one. They were 4 down within the Powerplay and then after that, to chase down 200, it is close to a miracle. Stoinis did try his best but he did not receive support from the renowned batters. Axar too did a good job with the bat but it was a little too late till then. One just has to say, Delhi were not up for this game and Mumbai were.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    Dominant, as always – Mumbai Indians!

  • 11:19 PM IST

    MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: A thumping win for Mumbai Indians to reach yet another final! How strong are they as a team! They just seem so complete and so very strong. They have so many match-winners in their side and that showed in the first innings with Kishan and Pandya taking them to 200 from a position where that score did not seem possible. Mumbai Indians (200/5) Beat Delhi Capitals (143/8) by 57 Runs in Dubai | Stoinis 65, Axar 42; Bumrah 4/14, Boult 2/9

  • 11:13 PM IST

    MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Kagiso Rabada. Short ball from Pollard, Rabada pulls it wide of deep square leg. The fielder there ran to his left and dived but failed to contain it. Delhi 141/8 in 19.4 overs vs Mumbai (200/5)

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score and Updates MI vs DC IPL 2020 Live: In the air but safe! Short ball from Pollard, Kagiso swivels and pulls at it. It goes towards square leg, where Coulter-Nile dives and looks to take it but it was well wide of his reach. Good effort from him though. It goes to the deep for a couple.

  • 11:06 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates MI vs DC 2020 Scorecard LIVE: SIX! Nathan Coulter-Nile has been punished here. Short ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile, Axar Patel watches it carefully and pulls it with disdain over deep mid-wicket. Delhi Capitals 125/7 in 18.3 overs vs Mumbai Indians (200/5)

  • 11:04 PM IST

    Overthrows and a single. Short ball, Rabada looks to go over covers but ends up getting it off the outer half to point. He strays out of his crease, looking for a single. Yadav at the point, collects the ball and flings a throw at the striker’s end but misses, the ball goes to the deep on the leg side and Delhi steal a run. There is another throw at the non-striker’s end as Rabada takes that one but the ball misses. Nothing off the second overthrow though.

Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult broke the back of Delhi Capitals top-order as they lose four wickets inside Powerplay in Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 in Dubai. Quinton de Kock for 40, he earlier removed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck as Delhi Capitals hurt Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. TOSS – Shreyas Iyer wins Toss as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl vs Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult on Thursday bowled four-time champions Mumbai Indians into their second successive Indian Premier League final after crushing Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Qualifier 1. Delhi, however, have a lifeline left. Bumrah captured four for 14 and New Zealander Boult two for nine, after half-centuries by Ishan Kishan – 55 not out off 30 balls – and Suryakumar Yadav – 51 off 38 balls, to ensure that reigning champions MI entered their sixth final in 13 attempts. Bumrah was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell. Delhi will now play the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. In the Eliminator, SunRisers Hyderabad will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. The winners of Qualifier will play MI in the final on November 10. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs DC Playoffs Qualifier 1: Shikhar Dhawan Clean Bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Delhi Opener Gets Trolled After Another Poor Outing | POSTS

HIGHLIGHTS IPL Score – MI (200/5) Beat DC (143/8) by 57 Runs in Dubai

As it had happened throughout the round-robin league, MI got solid contributions from their batters to first put a challenging total – 200/5 – before their bowlers came out all guns blazing to restrict DC at 143/8 wickets in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Lethal Bumrah was once again on song, emerging with impressive figures of 4-1-14-4. These are his best figures in all T20 matches and best by a MI bowler in an IPL playoff match. He is the only bowler to take two four-wicket hauls in IPL 2020. Thursday’s burst took his tally to 27 — most wickets by an Indian bowler in a single IPL. Boult, on the other hand, scalped a couple of wickets conceding merely nine runs. Krunal Pandya – 1/22 – and Keiron Pollard – 1/36 – settled with one wicket apiece. Chasing a challenging 201-run target, DC endured their worst start of the season after losing openers out-of-form Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane, all departing without troubling the scorers. While Boult accounted for the DC opener’s wicket, Boult trapped Rahane. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Eliminator 1 at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi 7.30 PM IST November 6 Friday

MI vs DC SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav.