MI vs RCB 2020 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Match 48 Dream11 CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Suryakumar Yadav hits fifty to put Mumbai Indians in command of 165 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal 74-run knock propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 164/6 in 20 overs vs Mumbai Indians in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Jasprit Bumrah removes RCB captain Virat Kohli for 9 as Mumbai Indians strike back to dent Bangalore's confidence in match 48 of Dream11 IPL 2020. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Toss Coming up at 7PM IST between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore from Abu Dhabi.

Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent bowling effort – 3/14 followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the bat – 75 not out – guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday. The win took MI’s points tally to 16 from 12 games and they continue to sit atop the table while RCB remain static at the second place with 14 points. Both have played 12 matches each, and two more games are left for each team. Opting to field, MI restricted their opponents at 164/6 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Bumrah’s stunning effort with the ball. In return, MI endured a few hiccups but Suryakumar ensured to drive his team home with five balls and as many wickets to spare. MI finished at 166 for five wickets in 19.1 overs. Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Report: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Shine as Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 Wickets to Take Step Forward Towards Playoffs

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, MI (166/5 in 19.1 overs) Beat RCB (164/6) by 5 Wickets in Abu Dhabi

Chasing the target, MI lost in-form openers Quinton de Kock – 18 and Ishan Kishan – 25 within the first eight overs. While Mohammad Siraj – 2/28 – dismissed de Kock, Yuzvendra Chahal – 2/37 – dismissed the latter. Suryakumar on the other hand, kept the scorers busy. Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya chipped in with five, 17 and 10 runs respectively, before getting dismissed. However, despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Suryakumar patience in the middle finally paid. The Mumbai batter notched up his half-century off 29 balls. He further went on to steer his side home when he smashed Siraj for a boundary over extra cover in the first delivery of last over as MI registered their eight win of the season. Suryakumar’s unbeaten knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes. For RCB, Siraj and Chahal bagged couple of wickets each. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'India's Mr 360, Hope The Selectors Are Watching' - Twitterverse Bows Down to Suryakumar Yadav

Earlier, RCB suffered a middle-order collapse however, opener Devdutt Padikkal’s valiant 74 and Josh Philippe’s 33 helped their side post 164/6 in the allotted 20 overs as Jasprit Bumrah once again starred with the ball with figures of 3/14. Padikkal and Philippe took RCB to an ideal start, adding 54 runs in the first six overs.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.