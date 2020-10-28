Live Updates

  • 12:25 AM IST

    Surya proves his ‘worth again’ – MI topple RCB in Abu Dhabi!

  • 11:43 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: For his supreme batting performance, Suryakumar Yadav, is named Player of the Match! Suryakumar says he was looking to finish the game from a long time, he always use to wonder how to do it and he just wants to go out there and do his job. States a lot of meditation and spending time himself is helping him a lot. Mentions he loved the shot over covers to Chahal and one back foot punch was his favorite. Also says he has worked a lot during the lockdown and has the practice to play on all sides of the wicket. Admits he loves the position he is batting in. Ends by saying the management expects him to take the game deep as he has a lot of experience and he is happy he is able to do so.

  • 11:18 PM IST

    Bangalore chipped wickets regularly early on but that was not enough. Kohli’s trump card, Yuzvendra Chahal, picked up 2 wickets but he was expensive. Siraj picked two as well while Morris grabbed one. There just was not enough runs on the board for the Bangalore bowlers to play with on a pitch that was very good to bat on. Steyn had a torrid time as the veteran was taken to the cleaners in his comeback game. Earlier in the evening, Mumbai put Bangalore to bat. The Men in Red and Black started off well and looked on course for a total in excess of 180 but Mumbai bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah pulled things back and restricted Bangalore to 164.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    That’s that from Abu Dhabi – Mumbai reclaim top spot!

  • 11:10 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: A masterclass in chase from Mumbai Indians. They have shown a prototype of how to chase. With this win the defending champions have almost, almost sealed a placed in the playoffs and created a breathing space at the top of the table. Chasing a modest total of 165, Mumbai got off to a decent start with their opners getting them off to a quick start. The Men in Blue were losing wickets regularly bu Suryakumar Yadav held one end and sent a notice to the selectors with his match-winning knock of 79 and took his side over the line.

  • 11:05 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: FOUR! Up and over! No miracle from Siraj as Yadav just needed the one ball to finish things off. A classy drive. It is full and outside off. Yadav lofts it over covers for a boundary. MUMBAI WIN BY 5 WICKETS! Mumbai Indians (166/5 in 19.1 overs) Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6) by 5 Wickets | Suryakumar 79*, Siraj 2/28

  • 10:59 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: OUT! TAKEN! Chris Morris removes Hardik Pandya for 17. Morris now has a go at Hardik. He gets his revenge. Still though, Hardik has probably done his job. This partnership surely has. It is a full delivery again but this is outside off. Pandya looks to go over covers but fails to get under it. He does not get the elevation he wanted and Siraj takes a good catch diving to his right. MI 158/5 in 18.5 overs, need 7 runs to win vs RCB (164/6)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    SIX! That is a brute of a shot! Hardik Pandya also lets Morris knows how he felt after hitting that one. Wow! That is some hit. It is extremely full, difficult to get under. Pandya still manages to whip it over the wide long-on fence for a biggie. Just the 7 needed. Mumbai 158/4 in 18.4 overs vs Bangalore (164/6)

  • 10:54 PM IST

    MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2020 LIVE: SIX! That is probably the blow which seals the deal for Mumbai! Yadav goes down on one knee to play the scoop pretty early. Stayn bowls a full toss on the pads from Dale Steyn, Suryakumar scoops it over the fine leg fence for a maximum – 11 from first 5 balls. MI 149/4 in 17.5 overs, need 16 runs to win vs RCB (164/6)

  • 10:51 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates Online MI vs RCB 2020 Scorecard: FOUR! The last ball proves to be very costly! 27 needed in 18 now. Very nonchalant by Yadav. It is angled into his pads, Yadav works it over the mid-wicket fielder and bags a boundary. Mumbai Indians 138/4 in 17 overs, need 27 runs to win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (164/6)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020 Live Score, match no. 48 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Jasprit Bumrah's excellent bowling effort – 3/14 followed by Suryakumar Yadav's heroics with the bat – 75 not out – guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday. The win took MI's points tally to 16 from 12 games and they continue to sit atop the table while RCB remain static at the second place with 14 points. Both have played 12 matches each, and two more games are left for each team. Opting to field, MI restricted their opponents at 164/6 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Bumrah's stunning effort with the ball. In return, MI endured a few hiccups but Suryakumar ensured to drive his team home with five balls and as many wickets to spare. MI finished at 166 for five wickets in 19.1 overs. TOSS – Kieron Pollard wins Toss as Mumbai Indians opt to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Jasprit Bumrah’s excellent bowling effort – 3/14 followed by Suryakumar Yadav’s heroics with the bat – 75 not out – guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday. The win took MI’s points tally to 16 from 12 games and they continue to sit atop the table while RCB remain static at the second place with 14 points. Both have played 12 matches each, and two more games are left for each team. Opting to field, MI restricted their opponents at 164/6 wickets in 20 overs, thanks to Bumrah’s stunning effort with the ball. In return, MI endured a few hiccups but Suryakumar ensured to drive his team home with five balls and as many wickets to spare. MI finished at 166 for five wickets in 19.1 overs. Also Read - IPL 2020 Match Report: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Shine as Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 Wickets to Take Step Forward Towards Playoffs

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, MI (166/5 in 19.1 overs) Beat RCB (164/6) by 5 Wickets in Abu Dhabi

Chasing the target, MI lost in-form openers Quinton de Kock – 18 and Ishan Kishan – 25 within the first eight overs. While Mohammad Siraj – 2/28 – dismissed de Kock, Yuzvendra Chahal – 2/37 – dismissed the latter. Suryakumar on the other hand, kept the scorers busy. Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya chipped in with five, 17 and 10 runs respectively, before getting dismissed. However, despite wickets tumbling at the other end, Suryakumar patience in the middle finally paid. The Mumbai batter notched up his half-century off 29 balls. He further went on to steer his side home when he smashed Siraj for a boundary over extra cover in the first delivery of last over as MI registered their eight win of the season. Suryakumar’s unbeaten knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes. For RCB, Siraj and Chahal bagged couple of wickets each. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'India's Mr 360, Hope The Selectors Are Watching' - Twitterverse Bows Down to Suryakumar Yadav

Earlier, RCB suffered a middle-order collapse however, opener Devdutt Padikkal’s valiant 74 and Josh Philippe’s 33 helped their side post 164/6 in the allotted 20 overs as Jasprit Bumrah once again starred with the ball with figures of 3/14. Padikkal and Philippe took RCB to an ideal start, adding 54 runs in the first six overs.

MI vs RCB SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana.