SRH vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, Eliminator 1 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Abu Dhabi. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Eliminator 1 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

RCB

Probable XI: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan