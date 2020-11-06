Live Updates

  • 11:05 PM IST

    Williamson gets to a fifty, but the job is not done. Saini with the last over has eight to defend off five balls. Saini to Holder, the West Indies cricketer picks up no runs. Now the pressure, a dot here is like Goldust. Eight off four balls. Holder crunches that through the off side for a boundary. Four needed off three balls now. Game over for Bangalore. Hyderabad wins by six wickets.

  • 10:59 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Eliminator: The game is going down to the wire, but Hyderabad still have their noses in front. Williamson is playing a perfect knock. Siraj giving it his all. 10 off eight balls. Hyderabad are two hits away. SRH: 122/4 in 19 overs

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Saini into the attack, Holder picks up a single. Hyderabad looks good to win this match at this point in time. But again a couple of wickets and anything could happen. Devdutt catches it, tosses it in the air, but could not take it on the rebound. Williamson ramps it for a boundary, classy! SRH: 113/4 in 18 overs

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Dube into the attack. Holder and Williamson pick up singles of the first two deliveries. A dot ball follows as Dube takes the pace of the ball. 100 comes up as Holder picks up another single. Williamson gets the boundary as he gave himself room and played an extra cover drive of the highest quality. SRH: 104/4 in 17 overs

  • 10:40 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Eliminator: This is a big over, Chahal in the attack. Kohli is looking for wickets, Bangalore has given Hyderabad a run for their money. Williamson picks up a single. With Williamson there, Hyderabad would feel they are in an advantageous position. Holder gets a single. Six of the last ball. SRH: 97/4 in 16 overs

  • 10:35 PM IST

    Williamson has got the innings moving with a six of Sundar and a couple that followed. The Hyderabad chase was going nowhere and now Williamson will look to continue. Did the dew come in? There was a lot of talk about it.

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Moeen into the attack, he will look to keep things tight and that is exactly what he is doing as the asking rate goes above eight. Things are getting tight. Holder joins Williamson and things will only get difficult from here on in. SRH: 71/4 in 13 overs

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Eliminator: This is a good opportunity for young Garg to get a few runs under his name and maybe carry his bat through. Hyderabad does not need to take any risks. Hyderabad looking to consolidate after a couple of quick wickets. Garg OUT as we speak good things about it, Chahal strikes. SRH: 67/4 in 12 overs

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Zampa gets Manish. Hyderabad in a spot of bother. But still they have their noses in front in the clash because the target is not a big one. Kohli and his RCB boys are still putting up a fight and that is heartwarming to see.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Warner would feel let down by the decision of the umpire. It seemed not out from angle and something different from another. Chahal into the attack and he would look to pick wickets, even if that means going for runs. SRH: 53/2 in 8 overs

SRH vs RCB, Eliminator, IPL 2020 Highlights

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, Eliminator 1 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Abu Dhabi. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Eliminator 1 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here.

RCB

Probable XI: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan