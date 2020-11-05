Shikhar Dhawan registered another duck during Qualifier 1 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Dhawan was clean bowled by a peach of a delivery in Jasprit Bumrah’s first over. It was a brilliant yorker and Dhawan missed the line for the ball to crash into the base of his sticks. Dhawan – who scored consecutive hundreds in IPL – has plummeted to a new low – registering his third duck of the season. Also Read - How IPL Table Toppers Have Fared on Way to Finals
Here is the searing Yorker from Bumrah that got the better of Dhawan. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Eliminator Latest Updates, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Will in-Form Hyderabad End Bangalore's Dream?
Here is how he faced backlash on Twitter after his poor show during Qualifier 1.
Dhawan needed to get Delhi off to a good start chasing a mammoth 201 to win. In the over before Dhawan departed, the Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw for a duck as well. Being a senior player in the side, the fans must have hoped that Dhawan will rise to the occasion on the big stage – but he failed.
At the time of filing the copy, Delhi – who lost their Top-Three for no score – are reeling at 25 for four in five overs. The Capitals have a mountain to climb if they want to make a match out of this.