Shikhar Dhawan registered another duck during Qualifier 1 against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Dhawan was clean bowled by a peach of a delivery in Jasprit Bumrah's first over. It was a brilliant yorker and Dhawan missed the line for the ball to crash into the base of his sticks. Dhawan – who scored consecutive hundreds in IPL – has plummeted to a new low – registering his third duck of the season.

Here is the searing Yorker from Bumrah that got the better of Dhawan.

Here is how he faced backlash on Twitter after his poor show during Qualifier 1.

Shikhar Dhawan going back to dressing room after getting out on a duck knowing he scored centuries weeks ago. #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/k6fsu9AwV2 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 5, 2020

@DelhiCapitals sad to say this, you don’t have such a batting line up that can chase 200 effortlessly in every situation you get to face. You better score high & defend. @SDhawan25 can’t pull it off in knock outs or play offs. Previous Records tells that. So please — Sai_CriKo (@Dr_Sai100) November 5, 2020

Shikhar dhawan is totally out of form from matches that’s the prblm. — ❣❣ (@Kasturi_FanGirl) November 5, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan team ke saath sirf isliye aata hai waapsi pe duty free se sasti daaru utha lega. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 5, 2020

Made Shikhar Dhawan my Dream11 captain but forgot to join contest as I slept in evening. Money saved As he’s going through divorce I thought he’ll score a 100 & it’ll be a “Thukra ke mera pyaar Mera intekam dekhegi” type moment 😭 Made him captain because of this reason only — Pratik (@Prat1k_) November 5, 2020

Dhawan needed to get Delhi off to a good start chasing a mammoth 201 to win. In the over before Dhawan departed, the Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw for a duck as well. Being a senior player in the side, the fans must have hoped that Dhawan will rise to the occasion on the big stage – but he failed.

At the time of filing the copy, Delhi – who lost their Top-Three for no score – are reeling at 25 for four in five overs. The Capitals have a mountain to climb if they want to make a match out of this.