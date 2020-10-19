October 18, 2020. The day has been etched in IPL history. It was the day when the ultra-popular T20 competition saw not one, not two but three Super Overs in a single day. In the first Super Over of the Super Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad. As if the cricketing gods weren’t satisfied with one thriller, they blessed the fans with another nail-biter one few hours later and doubling the fun – a double Super Over. After the first one ended in a tie between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, the contest went into a second Super Over in which Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took their team over the line. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After MI vs KXIP, Match 36: Kings XI Punjab Beat Mumbai Indians to Take 6th Spot; KL Rahul Strengthens Lead Over Orange Cap

KXIP Innings (Bowler – Jasprit Bumrah; Batsmen: KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran)

Ball 1: Bumrah to Rahul, 1 run. 1/0

Ball 2: Bumrah to Pooran, OUT, caught by Anukul Roy. 1/1. Deepak Hooda Walks in

Ball 3: Bumrah to Rahul, 1 run. 2/1

Ball 4: Bumrah to Hooda, 1 run. 3/1

Ball 5: Bumrah to Rahul, 2 runs. 5/1

Ball 6: Bumrah to Rahul, OUT, LBW, plumb. 5/2

MI Innings – Need 6 to win (Bowler: Mohammed Shami; Batsmen: Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma)

Ball 1: Shami to de Kock, 1 run. 1/0

Ball 2: Shami to Rohit, 1 run.2/0

Ball 3: Shami to de Kock, 1 run. 3/0

Ball 4: Shami to Rohit, 0 run. 3/0

Ball 5: Shami to Rohit, 1 run. 4/0

Ball 6: Shami to de Kock, 1 Run And a Run-Out. 5/1. Over to Super Over 2.0.

SUPER OVER 2

MI Innings (Bowler: Chris Jordan; Batsmen: Kieron Pollard And Hardik Pandya)

Ball 1: Jordan to Pollard, 1 run. 1/0

Ball 2: Jordan to Pandya, Wide. 2/0

Ball 2: Jordan to Pandya, 1 run. 3/0

Ball 3: Jordan to Pollard, 4 runs. 7/0

Ball 4: Jordan to Pollard, Wide. 8/0

Ball 4: Jordan to Pollard, 1 Run And a Run-Out. 9/1

Ball 5: Jordan to Pollard, Given Out Caught-Behind But Reviewed And Decision Reversed. 9/1

Ball 6: Jordan to Pollard, 2 runs. 11/1

KXIP need 12 to win (Bowler: Trent Boult; Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal)

Ball 1: Boult to Gayle, Six Runs. 6/0

Ball 2: Boult to Gayle, 1 Run. 7/0

Ball 3: Boult to Agarwal, 4 runs. 11/0

Ball 4: Boult to Pollard, Four. 15/0. KXIP WIN