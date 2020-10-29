Eyeing to take a step close to the playoffs – Mumbai Indians locked horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore – in a high-intensity game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday where tempers flared on the ground featuring players from both the teams. Unfortunately, allrounders Chris Morris and Hardik Pandya have been reprimanded by the Indian Premier League. Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, while Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli Faces Backlash on Twitter For His Unnecessary Stare-down With Suryakumar Yadav | POSTS

"Chris Morris, the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. Mr Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct," a statement released by the IPL said.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi. Mr Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.," the statement read.

The episode took place in the 19th over of the match with MI still needing 16 to win the game. The exchange of words happened when Hardik looking to play the helicopter shot missed it completely. He was out of the very next ball as he was caught by Siraj at covers.

The war of words started again once Hardik was dismissed. Meanwhile, MI took a step closer to sealing a playoffs berth with a five-wicket win over Bangalore. Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player of the Match award for his breathtaking 79* off 43 balls.

MI are at the top of the points table while they are followed by Delhi, Bangalore and Punjab.