Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s old tweet praising Virat Kohli is going viral on Thursday, a day after the stare-down episode in Abu Dhabi. In a bid to intimidate Suryakumar, Kohli resorted to negative tactics. Kohli – who was at covers – picked up the ball and walked up to Surya trying to sledge him, but the MI batsman walked away from a verbal duel and it did not seem to have bothered him as he went on to hit a match-winning 79* off 43 balls. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli Faces Backlash on Twitter For His Unnecessary Stare-down With Suryakumar Yadav | POSTS

In the big SHOES. Where there is pressure dr is him. I hav seen GOD walking at Number 3 for India to bat @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zoRfXtillE — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 20, 2016

It seemed like Kohli’s words got Surya more determined to play well and it surely backfired for RCB.

Yadav – who has been in good form lately – has amassed 362 runs in 12 matches in IPL 2020 at a strike rate of 155 while averaging over 40.

With the breathtaking knock, Suryakumar also answered his critics a day after he was not picked by BCCI for the tour of Australia, despite his good form.

Netizens are supporting Surya in the incident that took place in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

That stare, that damned stare 👀🔥

and clearly Suryakumar Yadav won it. You don’t get to see any player especially an Indian giving it back to Kohli. Absolutely loved the confidence and cold aggression in that stare 🔥#RCBvsMI #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/0Jy9BqHgeG — Adarsh (@BeingAdarshhh) October 28, 2020

After yesterday’s knock, even stand-in MI skipper Kieron Pollard felt that he deserved to get picked for the national squad.

With the win, MI gets closer to the playoffs. They have won eight games and are the current table-toppers.