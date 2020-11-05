Delhi Capitals pacer Mohit Sharma has left for home following the death of his father ahead of his side’s Indian Premier League Qualifiers 1 against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Thursday. Also Read - How IPL Table Toppers Have Fared on Way to Finals

DC cricketers are wearing black armbands during the match as a mark of respect for Mohit's father.

The 32-year-old played just one match this season, against Kings XI Punjab on September 20, and took one wicket.

Delhi Capitals went on to win that match in Super Over.

Mohit has represented India in 26 ODIs and eight T20Is. He has taken a combined 37 wickets across formats and was part of the 2015 ODI World Cup squad. He joined DC for the ongoing IPL 2020 after playing for Chennai Super Kings last season where also he only played one game.

He represents Haryana in domestic cricket and in 44 first-class matches, has taken 127 wickets at 24.55.

In 62 List A matches, he has 66 wickets at 34.43 and from 112 T20s, he has taken 111 wickets.