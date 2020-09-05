Things finally seem to be falling in place for CSK as they finally started training on Friday after the COVID episode. Skipper MS Dhoni was in the nets and things seemed normal as Ravindra Jadeja bowled to him during the net session in UAE. Not just Jadeja, during the session Dhoni also faced Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur and looked comfortable at the nets despite not having played international cricket for more than 18 months. Also Read - IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh's Friend Reveals Why CSK Spinner Pulled Out of Tournament in UAE

The franchise after 13 support members and two players tested positive for the deadly virus, their quarantine was extended and hence they could not start their training sessions. All those who tested positive will be undergoing another test after the completion of their 14-day quarantine.

The video will hence bring a sense of relief for all the CSK fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 4, 2020 at 8:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram Thala keeping drills A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 4, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

With ace batsman, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the tournament due to ‘personal reasons’ would have come as a major setback for the side. It would be interesting to see how CSK start the tournament after such incidents prior to the start.

Meanwhile, the fixtures – which was expected to be announced yesterday by the BCCI – did not happen. With two weeks to go for the start of the 13th season, the fixtures are still awaited. Reports suggest that CSK could be one of the reasons for the delay.

IPL 13 will be played in three venues to avoid traveling of players for safety reasons amid the pandemic.