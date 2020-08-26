West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo – who is a big fan of former India skipper MS Dhoni – admitted that he is the ‘best finisher the game has ever seen’. Bravo also went on to hail his CSK skipper as he revealed how the 39-year-old absorbs pressure and gives confidence to his players. Also Read - Eng vs Pak: Virat Kohli Congratulates James Anderson For 600 Test Wickets, Says 'One of The Best I Have Ever Faced'

In an interview with TOI, Bravo – who is currently playing the CPL – recalled a match in Florida in a T20I game between India and West Indies in 2016 and how stopped Dhoni from taking India over the line.

Bravo said: "I only had to defend six runs in that over and I was bowling to the best finisher in the game. Dhoni is a very difficult opponent to bowl to, so it was a great achievement for me to stop him from getting those runs. I wish I could bowl more to him in international cricket, as I love bowling to the best."

He also spoke of the CSK side adapting in UAE to the conditions.

“Every team has quality players and all know how to adapt. So, I do not think conditions will help any one team, but CSK, of course, is a side which is known to do well in any condition,” he added.

Bravo also revealed that during IPL 13, he would find it most difficult to bowl to compatriots Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell as they have the ability to clear any ground with their power. He also spoke of the saliva ban and said, bowlers, will have to find a new way to maintain the shine without the use of saliva.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. 60 matches will be played over 53 days and three venues would be used.