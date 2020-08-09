In a bid to get ready for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League in UAE, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will have a one-week training camp in Chennai before leaving for UAE and hence the franchise has got the approval of the state government to do so. Also Read - IPL 2020: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Suspension of IPL Title Sponsorship Deal With Vivo, Calls it Minor Blip And Not Financial Crisis

As per a report in The Times of India, the camp would start on August 14 and would last for a week. The report also adds that the franchise would leave for Dubai on August 21.

Earlier in the year, CSK was the first franchise to start training for IPL 13 which was initially supposed to start on March 29, but was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, and hence the camp has to be suspended midway.

As per reports, CSK had planned to reach UAE in the second week of August but their plans were delayed after the IPL governing council asked franchises to leave for Dubai after August 20.

Dhoni, Raina, and other CSK players have already started preparing for the IPL. Raina has been constantly been sharing videos of his practice sessions during the pandemic, where the veteran is doing everything possible to stay in shape and he also said that Dhoni, too, has been preparing well.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have already started assembling players while reports suggest that SunRisers Hyderabad are planning to take their players to UAE in the fourth week of August.

The IPL is set to start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. Three venues would be used for the tournament and coronavirus substitutes would be permitted.