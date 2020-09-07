Time and again former India captain MS Dhoni has won hearts with his street-smartness and his next-door boy attitude. Once again, he gave his fans a glimpse of that during CSK’s training session in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It was a night training session, where Dhoni – who is known for his sharpness while opting for DRS – jokingly said ‘DRS nahi lenge, chinta mat kar’. Also Read - IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Sings Special Song For Mumbai Indians Ahead of Opener With Chennai Super Kings | WATCH

CSK was the last franchise to resume practice after two of their players and 13 members of the support staff tested positive for coronavirus. To add to CSK’s woes, two senior players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the upcoming edition. While Ruturaj Gaikwad may replace Raina in the squad, Chawla may replace Harbhajan.

BCCI finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule, and as expected, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

Eyes would be on Dhoni – who announced his international retirement last month – as he would be making a comeback to the game after 18 months.

CSK have won the title thrice before – in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

CSK Full Squad

MS Dhoni (captain), Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore.