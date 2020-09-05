MS Dhoni is in good touch and there is no need for CSK fans – who have seen it all over the last week – need to worry about. The CSK skipper looked at his brutal best as he smashed leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla, during the franchise’s first training session in UAE. Also Read - IPL 2020 Schedule to be Announced Sunday: Chairman Brijesh Patel

Considering the spin-friendly pitches that the Indians will have to face in UAE, Dhoni opted to play the spinners during the net and hit the ball really well, despite having not played cricket for over 18 months. Also Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Takes a Stunning One-handed Catch During RCB's Net Session in UAE | WATCH

In this video posted on a Dhoni fan page, he spanks Chawla down straight over his head. Also Read - IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Smashes it During Nets And Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Complimenting is Gold | WATCH

View this post on Instagram Mahi😍🔥 @mahi7781ofl A post shared by Team India Fan Page 🇮🇳 (@indiancricketteam7) on Sep 4, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Eyes would as usual be on Dhoni – who recently announced his international retirement.

Suresh Raina – who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons – suggested that Dhoni should take his place and bat at No 3 – a number where the former India skipper has played 17 times and got two big hundreds.

CSK became the last franchise to start training after 13 members of the support staff and two players tested positive for coronavirus. The two players who tested positive are pacer Deepak Chahar and young batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has, like Raina, pulled out of the thirteenth edition citing similar reasons.

With two weeks to go for the tournament, BCCI confirmed that the much-awaited fixtures would be announced on Sunday. Three venues will be used throughout the 53-day tournament.

A bio-security bubble has been created for the safety of the players amid the pandemic.