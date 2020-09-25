Ahead of the Indian Premier League, there were question marks over 39-year old MS Dhoni’s fitness after he announced his international retirement last month. It seems the former India captain is as sharp and agile as ever. He took a full-stretched stunner to dismiss his opposite number Shreyas Iyer during CSK versus DC at Abu Dhabi on Friday. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rinku Singh For Nikhil Naik Change, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

It happened at the backend of the Capitals innings when Iyer decided to smash Sam Curran's back of a length delivery through the off-side, he got a thick edge, and Dhoni with a full-stretch gobbled the ball to end his innings. Iyer was dismissed for 28 off 22 balls.

During the game, Dhoni also affected a stumping off Shaw in the twelfth over.

Dhoni faced backlash after the last game that CSK lost. Fans questioned his negative tactics. Chasing 217 to win against the Rajasthan Royals, he walked into bat at No 7 and that is what upset fans.

Against the Capitals, CSK is chasing 176 to win and it would be interesting to see at what number Dhoni bats. Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for CSK as he picked up a couple of wickets for 32 runs in his four-overs spell. Shaw was the top-scorer with 64 off 43 balls.

Earlier in the day, going by the trend Dhoni won the toss and without any hesitation opted to bowl first.

At the time of filing the copy, CSK were reeling at 52 for three in 11 overs. They have Kedar Jadhav and Faf Du Plessis in the middle.