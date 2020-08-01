Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga is set to miss the first week of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE and that could be a major setback for the defending champions – who would like to get early momentum in the tournament. Malinga – who has been the key for Mumbai Indians success over the years – may miss the first week of IPL because he would be in Sri Lanka featuring in the Lankan Premier League. Also Read - MS Dhoni Has Lost a Bit of Fitness, is Past His Best: Former BCCI Selector Roger Binny Ahead of IPL 2020

The logistics of the inaugural LPL is yet to be finalised, but the tentative date for the final is September 20 and the IPL a day ahead.

Even after reaching UAE they would have to serve a mandatory quarantine of 72 hours. Thus, he is likely to miss the action in IPL 2020 by at least a week.

Malinga – who has been a star for his IPL franchise – has picked up 177 wickets in 122 games.

Not just Malinga, even Isuru Udana – who will play in his first IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore – may miss the first week because of the same reason.

Players from England and Australia may also miss the first week as they will return from the UK after playing a limited-overs series which ends on September 16.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are planning to leave for Dubai for the upcoming season of IPL on August 10, much before other franchises, according to a report. However, the delay on BCCI’s part on preparing Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) could delay their departure.