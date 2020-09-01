Ace CSK batsman Suresh Raina – who pulled out of IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’ and flew back to India – has on Tuesday urged the Punjab Chief Minister to step in and help after his uncle was slaughter to death and now, his bua is ‘critical’. Referring to the incident as ‘horrible’, Raina also revealed that his cousin passed away last night. Also Read - MS Dhoni is The Yogi of Cricket: Javagal Srinath

He took to Twitter and wrote: "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support."

Asking Punjab police to look into the matter, Raina also said that criminals who committed the heinous crime should not be spared.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan suggested that Ruturaj Gaikwad should replace Raina at No 3. Dhoni has also said owner N Srinivasan not to worry about the current scenario even if the cases rise.

IPL 13 starts on September 19 but the fixtures are still awaited. CSK is already in trouble after two cricketers contracted the deadly virus along with 13 members of the support staff.