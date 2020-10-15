Often termed as one of the most popular franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League – Chennai Super Kings enjoy a huge fanbase across the country since the inception of the domestic T20 league. Led by inspirational Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK have been a powerhouse in the cash-rich league and are also counted among most successful franchises in IPL history. They are the only side to have qualified for the playoffs in every season of the IPL that they have been a part of. Paying homage to his favourite team, one such hardcore fan – Gopi Krishnan and his family in Arangur, a village in Tamil Nadu, named their place of residence ‘Home Of Dhoni Fan’. Also Read - DC vs RR 2020, IPL Match Report: Anrich Nortje, Shikhar Dhawan Star as Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 Runs to Take Top Spot in Points Table

To show his love for the former India captain Dhoni, Krishnan paid a glowing tribute by painting his house yellow – CSK's official colour – and also engraved Dhoni's portraits on the front wall in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district. Not only the outer walls are painted yellow, but they also sport the CSK logo, "the lion", the tagline "whistle podu" along with Dhoni's paintings.

Gopikrishnan s also loudly proclaimed that he is an ardent Dhoni fan by painting in bold letters '#HOME OF DHONI FAN' above the entrance of the house.

“It took me about two-and-a-half days to complete the artwork – Dhoni’s portrait, lion logo and the tagline. The building was painted by others,” P. Selvarasu, an artist who is also a part-time art teacher.

“I also like Dhoni. First, I had a look at the building. The client gave me some pictures of Dhoni and the most suitable for the building was selected,” Selvarasu added.

According to him, it was really fun doing that work and there was no difficulty in completing the assignment. Selvarasu said a mix of colours – white, yellow, orange and red – were used to do the artwork.

According to reports, Gopikrishnan works in the Middle East and owing to Covid-19, he has returned home. Reports also said that he had splashed around Rs 1.50 lakh to paint the CSK colours.

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions, have not been able to play as per the expectations in the ongoing 13th edition of the tournament being staged in the United Arab Emirates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the eight matches, they have played so far, the Men in Yellow have registered wins in only three and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table.

CSK, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night in Dubai, will next face Delhi Capitals on Saturday.