India and RCB skipper Virat Kohli is one of the finest batsmen of the modern generation. With less than a month to go for the start of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the RCB squad reached UAE on Friday night (August 21). But, while the entire squad took a Vistara flight from Bangalore, Kohli opted for a chartered flight.

Kohli has been in Mumbai, along with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and the city is one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus and hence the RCB skipper did not want to take a risk of reaching Bangalore and then leave with the team for UAE. As per a report on Mumbai Mirror, this is why Kohli opted for a chartered flight for bio-security reasons.

"He had quarantined himself in Mumbai and also tested himself for Covid-19. So he could not come to Bangalore. He flew alone by a charter flight from Mumbai," a spokesperson was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Before leaving for UAE, he took the COVID test and once he tested negative, only then did he take the flight.

In fact, he will also have to undergo a COVID test in UAE before the start of the IPL.

Being one of the key players of the franchise, the fortunes of RCB will rely heavily on his form.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Churiwala, the chairman of RCB hailed the association of Kohli with the franchise for such a long time. RCB has never won an IPL title and the pressure would be on them, he admitted.

Kohli has played 177 matches for RCB – and led the side 110 times – so far and has amassed 5,412 runs in the tournament. He bagged the Orange Cap in 2016 edition after scoring 973 runs, including four centuries and seven half-centuries.