From playing air-hockey to enjoying a session of football, Virat Kohli-led RCB had a ball in their first team bonding session after their seven-day quarantine period in UAE. It was all smiles as they bonded with each other after staying put in their personal rooms during self-isolation during the pandemic.

The RCB Twitter handle released the pictures which will bring a smile on the faces of fans:

Good vibes only! 🤩😁 The Royal Challengers got together for the first time after their quarantine in Dubai for a team bonding session! (2/2)#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/le2Qr2dF4K — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

The handle also shared the picture of Kohli with head coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson showing the bond among the leadership group.

The Coach. The Gaffer. The Captain. 🌟🌟🌟 Safe to say the leadership group is enjoying each other’s company. 🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/7TumJlqfPl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 28, 2020

Ever since arriving in UAE in a private chartered flight, Kohli has been working out in his hotel room and has been constantly sharing videos on social handles.

The RCB skipper also made the big announcement of becoming a father soon in 2021 yesterday. The news sends Twitter into a frenzy as fans started congratulating him and wishing the couple.

IPL 13 starts from September 29 and the final will take place on November 10. Three venues will be used throughout the T20 tournament. The fixtures are yet to be disclosed by the BCCI.