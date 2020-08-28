With less than three weeks to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, a Chennai Super Kings player and 12 support staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. As per a report in TOI, a close source of the franchise has revealed this piece of information. Also Read - Fox Sports Faces Backlash After Questioning Virat Kohli's Availability For Australia Tour in January | POSTS

"Even when football started in Europe, a few players had tested positive. So with eight IPL teams, and over 1000 members, this was a possibility. This could have happened to any team. It is just unlucky that it happened to CSK despite taking all kinds of precautions," the source said.

As per the same report, the CSK player identified to have tested positive for the novel virus is a fast bowler, but the name is yet to be known. It is also reported that all those who have contracted the virus are stable and have been isolated for the time being.

As per the directions of the health officials the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) SOPs, CSK is following all the safety protocols. This piece of news is yet to be confirmed by the BCCI or CSK, but it is also believed that 12 members of the support staff have also contracted the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, RCB and Rajasthan Royals have completed their seven-day quarantine and have started their practice sessions.

The tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. The fixtures are yet to be disclosed by the BCCI, but that is expected to happen by the end of the week. All the eight franchises have already reached UAE and have self-isolated themselves after undergoing the COVID-19 test.

In all probability, CSK will play the tournament opener with defending champions Mumbai Indians.