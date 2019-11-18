After a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, where they finished last, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released 12 players during the trade window on Thursday. Out-of-favour India cricketer Parthiv Patel, who had a decent 2019 IPL season was among the nine retained players.

Patel amassed 373 runs in 14 matches at an average of 26.64 last season and was easily one of the most consistent RCB players. He was the third-highest run-getter for the Royal Challengers behind only Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Despite his decent run last season, former Australian cricketer Dean Jones felt surprised after Patel was retained. To express himself, he re-tweeted RCB’s director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson’s post and wrote, “You kept @parthiv9?”

Jones did not have to wait long to get a response from the cricketer himself. Parthiv noticed the tweet and gave a fitting reply to the ex-cricketer-turned-commentator, writing, “So that u can be at peace during ipl in #selectdugout”.

So that u can be at peace during ipl in #selectdugout …. — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) November 16, 2019

The players to have been let go are Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis (6.2Cr), West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer (4Cr), Akshdeep Nath (3.6Cr), fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile (2.2Cr), New Zealand allrounder Colin de Grandhomme (2.2Cr), Prayas Ray Barman (1.6Cr), fast bowler Tim Southee (1Cr), Kulwant Khejroliya (85L), Himmat Singh (65L), South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen (50L), Milind Kumar (20L). Dale Steyn, who was a mid-season replacement last year, has also been booted out.

Players released: Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar, Dale Styen

Players retained: Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli