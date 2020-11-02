With the race for the Playoffs heating up, former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha decoded the Points table and revealed how the Top-Four teams will be decided. With two league matches still to go, the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore may not hold much significance compared to the last match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik to Andre Russell, How KKR Players Wished Shah Rukh Khan on His 55th Birthday

Ojha feels while the match between Delhi and Bangalore would seal the Top-Two spot for the winner, the last match between Hyderabad and Mumbai will hold more significance because of the better net run rate of the David Warner-led squad.

"For #DelhiCapitals & #RCB what ever has happened so far is irrelevant now, who ever wins tonight will secure a berth in the top two. But the final 4 will depend heavily on the #SRH's clash tomorrow, given their superior NRR," his tweet read.

For #DelhiCapitals & #RCB what ever has happened so far is irrelevant now, who ever wins tonight will secure a berth in the top two. But the final 4 will depend heavily on the #SRH‘s clash tomorrow, given their superior NRR. #ProGyaan #IPL2020 #DCvsRCB — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 2, 2020

It is for the first time in the history of the tournament that the Playoff berths will depend on the outcome of the very last game of the group stage. Mumbai Indians were the first franchise to book themselves a Playoff berth. With three spots up for grabs, there will be four teams vying for it as Chennai, Rajasthan, and Punjab are already out of the running for a Top-Four finish.

Earlier, CSK thrashed Kings XI Punjab and knocked them out of the tournament in their last game of the season. With the win, CSK finished the season with a hat-trick of wins.