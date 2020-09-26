IPL 2020: For a change, Chennai Super Kings were outplayed in all the three departments by Delhi Capitals – who were the better side on the day. After winning their opener against Mumbai Indians, CSK has lost two on a row. Capitals – who beat CSK by 44 runs – went atop of the points table with two wins in an equal number of games. Also Read - KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020: Rinku Singh For Nikhil Naik Change, Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

"I am really happy with the performance. I would give them the benefit of doubt, is tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don't know how to pace yourself. In the team meeting we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too. I am lucky to have KG and Nortje in the team. It's important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other's success," Shreyas Iyer stated after his side pulled off a stunning win; second on the trot.

Capitals are yet to lose a game and are at the numero uno spot in the points table, while CSK – who are at the fifth spot in the points table – would look to get back to winning ways in their next match.

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 4 +1.100 2 Kings XI Punjab 2 1 1 2 +2.425 3 Mumbai Indians 1 1 0 2 +0.993 4 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 0.800 5 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 2 -0.840 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 1 1 2 -2.175 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.500 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 -2.450

Orange Cap Holder

A night after KL Rahul slammed a brilliant century against RCB and became the Orange Cap holder, Faf Du Plessis with 43 off 35 balls against the Capitals edges past the KXIP skipper. The South African now has 373 runs in three games thus far at an average of 86.50.

Purple Cap Holder

Kagiso Rabada – who took three wickets against CSK – is the purple cap holder currently and is now followed by the likes of Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami.